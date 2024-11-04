'Beyond Disrespectful': Taylor Swift Fans Drag 'Greedy' Scott Borchetta for Posting About Her After Their Feud Over Master Recordings
Look what you made the Swifties do!
Fans of Taylor Swift came for Scott Borchetta — the man who reportedly sold her masters against the singer's wishes and knowledge — after he paid tribute to the Grammy winner and their former professional relationship on social media.
"It was 20 years ago today… a Beatles reference may not be too far off the mark… 😊Today marks the 20th anniversary of my first meeting with Taylor. A day that changed both of our lives," the Big Machine Records CEO, 62, captioned an old photo that pictured the blonde beauty, 34, singing.
"This photo was taken two nights later at the Bluebird Cafe. You see the back of my head, bottom left, T, and then Andrea [Swift] across the room…," he continued, mentioning the superstar's mom
"Always proud of the art and the work she did while we were together… and just as proud of her now. Keep crushing it… xx," Borchetta concluded.
The music executive limited the comments on his post, but Swift's legions of fans dragged him on Twitter for mentioning the star given their past turmoil.
"This is the most pick me behavior of all time. F--- ALL the way off @scottborchetta you greedy ugly b----," one person tweeted, while another wrote, "He probably considers himself THE creator of her🤮 disgusting."
"It’s beyond disrespectful for Scott Borchetta to even mention Taylor. He sold her life’s work against her wishes, and now he’s trying to cash in on her legacy with empty nostalgia?" another individual said. "Taylor’s success is hers alone, and no amount of revisionist history can change that."
As OK! reported, the "Cruel Summer" crooner parted ways with his record company and signed with Republic Records in a deal that would allow her to own her masters going forward.
In 2019, it was revealed that Scooter Braun, 43, bought Big Machine Records and the masters that she had been trying to purchase — something Taylor was furious about since she did not get along with Braun.
That same year, she addressed the drama via Tumblr.
"Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter. Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did," she insisted. "Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever."
Borchetta countered that he "personally texted Taylor … to inform her prior to the story [of Braun’s acquisition]," and claimed she "had every chance in the world to own not just her master recordings, but every video, photograph, everything associated to her career," but didn't.
According to the pop star, that wasn't the whole truth, as she said Braun told her he would only give her the rights to one of her old albums for every new album she made under his label. However, she refused to sign a deal with him.
Swift decided to rerecord the albums Braun owns and subtitle them "Taylor's Version."
So far, she's released four of the six discs owned by Braun.