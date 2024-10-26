or
'Protector' Travis Kelce and Girlfriend Taylor Swift's Engagement Countdown Is On: Sources

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA

One source expressed how people don't realize 'how much courage Taylor has.'

By:

Oct. 26 2024, Published 12:39 p.m. ET

Will Travis Kelce be getting down on one knee soon?

According to sources, the next few months may be leading to an engagement for the famous couple. Though the duo will be separate for the next few weeks as Taylor Swift, 34, finished her Eras Tour, their romance is stronger than ever.

Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce has been there for Taylor Swift through a foiled terror plot and backlash from her endorsement of Kamala Harris.

After the pair’s busy schedules die down, the insiders believe they may settle down as Kelce, 35, has proven himself as the perfect “protector” of Swift amid the pop sensation’s crazy year.

“Something people don’t really understand — and that’s by design — is how much courage Taylor has,” the insider explained, referring to how the blonde beauty has faced a foiled terror plot in Vienna, Austria, and all the online backlash she received for publicly endorsing Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Additionally, Swift caused a stir in the U.K. after she received a special escort to her concert at London’s Wembley Stadium by the city’s Metropolitan Police.

As she dealt with the many controversies, Kelce has given her “a tremendous sense of peace,” according to a source.

Source: MEGA

The source shared that Travis Kelce gives Taylor Swift 'a tremendous sense of peace.'

“Just his physical presence. She feels safer with him than anyone she’s ever known; she knows he would do anything for her and physically she feels protected by him, and she loves that feeling. It’s a relatively new one for her, relationship-wise,” they shared.

“Travis is her protector in every sense of the word. He is going to make sure she is physically safe, and emotionally safe — he is not going to do anything careless or reckless with her,” the insider continued of the lovebirds, who started dating in the summer of 2023.

Source: MEGA

According to the source, Travis Kelce makes sure Taylor Swift is 'physically safe, and emotionally safe.'

Now that the pair is getting more and more serious, many hope for a happy ending.

“Everyone is fascinated by Travis and Taylor. I am obsessed about a potential wedding. They are unbeatable together,” another confidante shared.

Source: MEGA

Another insider said they are 'obsessed about a potential wedding,' as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are 'unbeatable together.'

After the scares she experienced this year, Swift is hesitant to go to Kelce’s away games as she reportedly does not feel safe in a large venue unless it’s been coordinated and inspected by her own staff.

“She’s not going anywhere unless she knows the venue intimately and it has been thoroughly scouted and secured in advance,” an insider stated, noting that her outings to Yankee Stadium and the US Open tennis tournament alongside the Kansas City Chiefs tight end were made possible thanks to staff who were “excellent” with organizing her security demands beforehand.

Page Six reported on the sources' claims.

