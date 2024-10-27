Taylor Swift Said She'd Take Disgraced Sean 'Diddy' Combs as Her Prom Date in Resurfaced Clip Amid Rapper's Scandal: 'He's Always Been Very Nice to Me'
This didn’t age well!
Following Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest for racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution in September — a clip of Taylor Swift saying she would like to bring him to prom has resurfaced.
In the footage from the singer’s 2011 interview with Rachael Ray, the blonde beauty was required to pick which of the “music icons” she would like to do certain things with.
During the game, which was called “Swift Decision,” Ray asked: “Who would you have taken to the prom?”
Swift — who was 21 years old at the time — replied with a smile, saying, “It would be a group, and it would be a really fun group.”
The pop sensation then held up photos of Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Sheryl Crow, Justin Timberlake and Combs.
While choosing the music mogul for the game, Ray joked that Swift was “going on a freaky prom date.”
When Swift was done making her selection, Ray said, “No way! Check that out! That's a group! Now, why, why that spectacular array of people?”
Swift gave praise to all the celebs, including Combs, whom she said has “always been very nice to me.”
Ray added: “He's a gentleman, isn't he? He's a lovely gentleman,” to which Swift noted, “I really — he would be fun to be in the prom group.”
Following the clip’s recirculation on the internet, many pointed out how the Eras Tour performer’s answer has “aged like milk.”
“Oopsie,” one person penned, while another explained: “As a millennial, we looked up to these people. We didn’t know what was really going on. This is like Fearless/Speak Now Taylor. She like 19-21 here.”
Another individual pointed out, “This is proof that she only knew Diddy in passing,” as another echoed, “If she thought he was a gentleman, she was on some ‘hi, bye s---.’”
One more user shared, “Momma Swift would have never let Taylor hang out at Diddy’s! I cannot even imagine. Gotta love that she had good parental guidance growing up in the industry. #lovemommaswift.”
As OK! previously reported, Combs is currently sitting in a Brooklyn jail as more and more lawsuits against him continue to rack up until his May 2025 trial.
Additionally, more and more reports have shed light on the 54-year-old’s alleged criminal activities.
One report revealed that Combs usually held his s-- the same night he threw star-studded award show after-parties.
According to R-rated videos, Combs held one of his infamous “freak offs” in 2005, just hours after the MTV VMAs that August.
The report claimed Eva Longoria, Fergie, Ice-T and Paris Hilton were at the celebration but decided to head out before any sexual activity took place. Shortly after the bash ended at Miami's Inside at Space nightclub, the footage revealed the rapper at his home with nearly naked men and women.
In one clip, Combs allegedly watched as a woman with white powder under her nose was having intercourse with a man.