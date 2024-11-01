or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Taylor Swift
OK LogoPHOTOS

Taylor Swift Through the Years: See Her Stunning Transformation and How She Became a Superstar

taylor swift transformation gallery
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift has proven she is a real-life Barbie doll with her incredible transformation.

By:

Nov. 1 2024, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

2006

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Before releasing her eponymous debut album, Taylor Swift had already established connections in the music industry. She also began attending events, including the 2006 CMT Music Awards at The Curb Event Center.

Article continues below advertisement

2007

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The "You Belong With Me" singer performed as the opening act for George Strait's tour at the Mellon Arena. She let her curly blonde hair down and rocked her patterned dress while serenading the crowd.

Article continues below advertisement

2008

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Swift rocked her purple draped silk dress when she attended The Verizon Wireless & People Magazine Pre-Grammy Celebration in Hollywood, Calif.

Article continues below advertisement

2009

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The "All Too Well" singer turned people's heads when she graced the 2009 Clive Davis annual Pre-Grammy Gala in her sparkly minidress, which featured sequins and cap sleeves. She completed her look with a Jimmy Choo clutch.

Article continues below advertisement

2010

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

During the 36th Annual People's Choice Awards, Swift transformed into a real-life Barbie doll as she arrived in her white Jenny Packham dress and Christian Louboutin heels.

Article continues below advertisement

2011

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Swift unleashed her Marilyn Monroe spirit when she attended the Teen Choice Awards in her white halter dress and Fendi heels.

Article continues below advertisement

2012

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The "Right Where You Left Me" singer made headlines for her ethereal beauty at the Billboard Music Awards. She donned a red maxi dress that made her look like she came straight out of a Disney princess movie.

Article continues below advertisement

2013

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Swift was among the best dressed at the 2013 Academy of Country Music Awards, with the "Cruel Summer" singer looking stunning in her metallic dress.

Article continues below advertisement

2014

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

In October 2014, the "Getaway Car" songstress performed on Good Morning America following the release of her album, 1989.

“Good morning, America, and welcome to New York,” she said before delivering her electrifying number.

Article continues below advertisement

2015

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Swift rocked her black and green dress at the 2015 Elle Style Awards, where she was named the Woman of the Year. She completed her look with black heels.

Article continues below advertisement

2016

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The "Style" singer opted to go casual, sporting her green romper and white shirt during an outing in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

2017

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Swift hyped the crowd with her performance at the Jingle Ball Concert.

Article continues below advertisement

2018

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Ahead of her Reputation Tour, Swift, who wore a leopard-print miniskirt, lace top and black heels, greeted fans outside her New York City apartment.

Article continues below advertisement

2019

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

For the 2019 Billboard Women in Music Event, Swift dazzled in her Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit which featured chain shoulder straps and waist chains.

Article continues below advertisement

2020

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Swift conquered the premiere of Taylor Swift: Miss Americana at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in her all-plaid outfit and heels.

Article continues below advertisement

2021

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Swift protected herself with a black face mask that complemented her purple velvet blazer and pants.

Article continues below advertisement

2022

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Swift looked like a goddess in her New York University graduation cap and gown as she received a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, from the school.

Article continues below advertisement

2023

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The "Fearless" singer donned a fierce black Versace gown that had a high slit at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Article continues below advertisement

2024

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Swift was all smiles during her Eras Tour stop in Edinburgh, Scotland.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.