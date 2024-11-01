Taylor Swift Through the Years: See Her Stunning Transformation and How She Became a Superstar
2006
Before releasing her eponymous debut album, Taylor Swift had already established connections in the music industry. She also began attending events, including the 2006 CMT Music Awards at The Curb Event Center.
2007
The "You Belong With Me" singer performed as the opening act for George Strait's tour at the Mellon Arena. She let her curly blonde hair down and rocked her patterned dress while serenading the crowd.
2008
Swift rocked her purple draped silk dress when she attended The Verizon Wireless & People Magazine Pre-Grammy Celebration in Hollywood, Calif.
2009
The "All Too Well" singer turned people's heads when she graced the 2009 Clive Davis annual Pre-Grammy Gala in her sparkly minidress, which featured sequins and cap sleeves. She completed her look with a Jimmy Choo clutch.
2010
During the 36th Annual People's Choice Awards, Swift transformed into a real-life Barbie doll as she arrived in her white Jenny Packham dress and Christian Louboutin heels.
2011
Swift unleashed her Marilyn Monroe spirit when she attended the Teen Choice Awards in her white halter dress and Fendi heels.
2012
The "Right Where You Left Me" singer made headlines for her ethereal beauty at the Billboard Music Awards. She donned a red maxi dress that made her look like she came straight out of a Disney princess movie.
2013
Swift was among the best dressed at the 2013 Academy of Country Music Awards, with the "Cruel Summer" singer looking stunning in her metallic dress.
2014
In October 2014, the "Getaway Car" songstress performed on Good Morning America following the release of her album, 1989.
“Good morning, America, and welcome to New York,” she said before delivering her electrifying number.
2015
- Taylor Swift Uses a Fan to Hide Conversation With Jack Antonoff at 2024 Grammys After Golden Globes Lip-Reading Drama: Photos
- Gorgeous! Taylor Swift Stuns in Metallic Green Gown at 2024 Golden Globes — Photos
- Taylor Swift Arrives Solo to 66th Annual Grammy Awards as She Hints at Re-Release of 'Reputation' Album
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Swift rocked her black and green dress at the 2015 Elle Style Awards, where she was named the Woman of the Year. She completed her look with black heels.
2016
The "Style" singer opted to go casual, sporting her green romper and white shirt during an outing in New York City.
2017
Swift hyped the crowd with her performance at the Jingle Ball Concert.
2018
Ahead of her Reputation Tour, Swift, who wore a leopard-print miniskirt, lace top and black heels, greeted fans outside her New York City apartment.
2019
For the 2019 Billboard Women in Music Event, Swift dazzled in her Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit which featured chain shoulder straps and waist chains.
2020
Swift conquered the premiere of Taylor Swift: Miss Americana at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in her all-plaid outfit and heels.
2021
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Swift protected herself with a black face mask that complemented her purple velvet blazer and pants.
2022
Swift looked like a goddess in her New York University graduation cap and gown as she received a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, from the school.
2023
The "Fearless" singer donned a fierce black Versace gown that had a high slit at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.
2024
Swift was all smiles during her Eras Tour stop in Edinburgh, Scotland.