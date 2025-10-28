Taylor Swift Fans Gush Over 'Supportive' Travis Kelce as He Does 'Fate of Ophelia' Dance Moves After Scoring Touchdown: Watch
Oct. 28 2025, Updated 1:14 p.m. ET
Travis Kelce is keeping it 100 on the field!
On the night of Monday, October 27, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared to pay tribute to fiancée Taylor Swift — who was watching him from the stands — when he scored a touchdown against the Washington Commanders.
Travis Kelce Does Taylor Swift's Dance Moves
After scoring his 100th touchdown, Kelce, 35, recreated part of the viral dance Swift, 34, does in the music video for her new single, "The Fate of Ophelia."
Kelce, who had a huge grin on his face, began by putting one hand on his chest and the other in the air and then looked down at both of his hands before pumping his arms up and down.
The bit was a reference to the singer's moves in the video and the lyrics, as she sings in the hit tune, "Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes."
Fans React to Travis Kelce's Cute Moment
"Omg that is totally the fate of ophelia dance move🥺🥺🥺🥺," one person tweeted in reaction, while another noted "he's so supportive" of his fiancée.
"This was the best we love Travis vibes ‼️," declared a third fan, while a fourth called it "so cute♥️."
The Super Bowl champion also looked up at the musician after he scored.
The blonde beauty was spotted in a suite with Brittany Mahomes, with the two seen celebrating after Kelce scored.
Like the rest of the football games Swift has attended this season, she snuck into Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO, instead of walking in front of photographers. For this outing, she stunned in all red with a turtleneck top, leather miniskirt and tall heeled boots.
When Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Get Engaged?
The couple has been on cloud nine since they got engaged in August.
The Grammy winner has happily flaunted her diamond ring during the press tour for her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.
"He designed it with this amazing jeweler, Kindred Lubeck. She does all of her gold engraving by hand," the superstar said during a U.K. radio interview. "I had shown him a video, I just thought her stuff was so cool, I had shown him a video like a year and a half ago and he was just paying attention to everything it turns out because when I saw the ring, I was like, 'I know who made this, I know who made this,' and also, you listen to me!"
"It was like, you really know me. I didn't know what I would want, but he did somehow, and that's kind of a flex," Swift gushed.
In another interview, the "Karma" vocalist admitted "he really crushed it in surprising me" when the athlete got down on one knee.
"While we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in," she spilled. "He went all out — 10 out of 10."