Taylor Swift Fans Gush Over 'Supportive' Travis Kelce as He Does 'Fate of Ophelia' Dance Moves After Scoring Touchdown: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce is keeping it 100 on the field! On the night of Monday, October 27, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared to pay tribute to fiancée Taylor Swift — who was watching him from the stands — when he scored a touchdown against the Washington Commanders.

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce Does Taylor Swift's Dance Moves

Source: @perfectlyfinn89/x Fans gushed over Travis Kelce paying tribute to fiancée Taylor Swift as she watched his game from the stands.

After scoring his 100th touchdown, Kelce, 35, recreated part of the viral dance Swift, 34, does in the music video for her new single, "The Fate of Ophelia." Kelce, who had a huge grin on his face, began by putting one hand on his chest and the other in the air and then looked down at both of his hands before pumping his arms up and down. The bit was a reference to the singer's moves in the video and the lyrics, as she sings in the hit tune, "Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans React to Travis Kelce's Cute Moment

Omggg he even did the “I pledge allegiance” part?? 😭pic.twitter.com/Od56ysMXMX — kristen (is in jail) (@perfectlyfinn89) October 28, 2025

"Omg that is totally the fate of ophelia dance move🥺🥺🥺🥺," one person tweeted in reaction, while another noted "he's so supportive" of his fiancée. "This was the best we love Travis vibes ‼️," declared a third fan, while a fourth called it "so cute♥️." The Super Bowl champion also looked up at the musician after he scored.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @killatrav/instagram Swift was seen chatting with Brittany Mahomes during the game.

The blonde beauty was spotted in a suite with Brittany Mahomes, with the two seen celebrating after Kelce scored. Like the rest of the football games Swift has attended this season, she snuck into Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO, instead of walking in front of photographers. For this outing, she stunned in all red with a turtleneck top, leather miniskirt and tall heeled boots.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Get Engaged?

The couple has been on cloud nine since they got engaged in August. The Grammy winner has happily flaunted her diamond ring during the press tour for her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @killatrav/instagram The power couple announced their engagement via Instagram on August 26.

"He designed it with this amazing jeweler, Kindred Lubeck. She does all of her gold engraving by hand," the superstar said during a U.K. radio interview. "I had shown him a video, I just thought her stuff was so cool, I had shown him a video like a year and a half ago and he was just paying attention to everything it turns out because when I saw the ring, I was like, 'I know who made this, I know who made this,' and also, you listen to me!" "It was like, you really know me. I didn't know what I would want, but he did somehow, and that's kind of a flex," Swift gushed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The stars first went public with their romance in September 2023.