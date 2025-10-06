Taylor Swift Feels 'Pressure' and 'Frustration' Over Her Upcoming Wedding to Travis Kelce, Body Language Expert Reveals

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift may be concealing some anxiety surrounding her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce. According to body language expert Inbaal Honigman, the pop star, 35, showed several signs of stress during her BBC Radio 1 interview on Friday, October 3. Honigman speculated Swift may be feeling "frustrated" that people's focus is on her nuptials, not her The Life of a Showgirl album.

Source: BBC Radio 1/YouTube Taylor Swift joined BBC Radio 1 to discuss her new album.

"During the interview, Taylor casually mentioned her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce — even inviting host Greg James to attend. But when he began asking for more details, like the date and destination, her body language shifted noticeably," Honigman exclusively shared with OK!. "Her smile drops while talking about it, which indicates she finds the topic a bit exhausting. Maybe everyone has been asking her about this instead of her album?"

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged.

The body language expert went on to point out specific gestures, expressions and micro-reactions that indicated Swift's underlying anxiety. "We see her lips tighten, signifying frustration, and she appears to be swallowing hard at the question, which suggests some tension," Honigman explained. "It’s possible that she finds the question frustrating, but there’s also a good chance that the wedding planning itself has hit a tough stage. The cause of her frustration may be the wedding, not Greg James. What started as a playful moment quickly turned emotionally charged — suggesting that while Taylor is open to sharing glimpses of her personal life, the pressure around this particular milestone may be weighing on her more than fans realize."

Travis Kelce Thinks Wedding Planning With Taylor Swift Will Be 'Easy'

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce popped the question to Taylor Swift on August 11.

While the "Wood" singer is reportedly feeling the pressure, Kelce, 36, is not concerned about wedding planning. "Don't stress about it. I remember thinking about it with my wife," Jimmy Fallon said as a guest star on the Wednesday, September 17, episode of the "New Heights" podcast. "That one's gonna be easy. I just gotta figure out how to win a football game first," the athlete quipped. "The wedding will be easy compared to how to f------ catch a God d--- football." Kelce plans on having "live music" during his wedding reception. The date of the event has not yet been disclosed.

Taylor Swift's Engagement Ring

Source: New Heights/YouTube Taylor Swift was previously a guest star on Travis Kelce's 'New Heights' podcast.