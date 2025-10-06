Taylor Swift Feels 'Pressure' and 'Frustration' Over Her Upcoming Wedding to Travis Kelce, Body Language Expert Reveals
Oct. 6 2025, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Taylor Swift may be concealing some anxiety surrounding her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce.
According to body language expert Inbaal Honigman, the pop star, 35, showed several signs of stress during her BBC Radio 1 interview on Friday, October 3.
Honigman speculated Swift may be feeling "frustrated" that people's focus is on her nuptials, not her The Life of a Showgirl album.
"During the interview, Taylor casually mentioned her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce — even inviting host Greg James to attend. But when he began asking for more details, like the date and destination, her body language shifted noticeably," Honigman exclusively shared with OK!. "Her smile drops while talking about it, which indicates she finds the topic a bit exhausting. Maybe everyone has been asking her about this instead of her album?"
The body language expert went on to point out specific gestures, expressions and micro-reactions that indicated Swift's underlying anxiety.
"We see her lips tighten, signifying frustration, and she appears to be swallowing hard at the question, which suggests some tension," Honigman explained. "It’s possible that she finds the question frustrating, but there’s also a good chance that the wedding planning itself has hit a tough stage. The cause of her frustration may be the wedding, not Greg James. What started as a playful moment quickly turned emotionally charged — suggesting that while Taylor is open to sharing glimpses of her personal life, the pressure around this particular milestone may be weighing on her more than fans realize."
Travis Kelce Thinks Wedding Planning With Taylor Swift Will Be 'Easy'
While the "Wood" singer is reportedly feeling the pressure, Kelce, 36, is not concerned about wedding planning.
"Don't stress about it. I remember thinking about it with my wife," Jimmy Fallon said as a guest star on the Wednesday, September 17, episode of the "New Heights" podcast.
"That one's gonna be easy. I just gotta figure out how to win a football game first," the athlete quipped. "The wedding will be easy compared to how to f------ catch a God d--- football."
Kelce plans on having "live music" during his wedding reception. The date of the event has not yet been disclosed.
Taylor Swift's Engagement Ring
During her Friday, October 3, appearance on the U.K.'s Heart Radio, Swift gushed over her vintage-inspired, custom engagement ring.
"He designed it with this amazing jeweler, Kindred Lubeck. She does all of her gold engraving by hand," the musician said. "I had shown him a video, I just thought her stuff was so cool, I had shown him a video like a year and a half ago and he was just paying attention to everything it turns out because when I saw the ring, I was like, 'I know who made this, I know who made this,' and also, you listen to me! It was like, you really know me. I didn't know what I would want, but he did somehow, and that's kind of a flex."