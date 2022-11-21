Taylor Swift Gives Sweet Shout-Out To Pal Blake Lively At American Music Awards, Avoids Ticketmaster Drama

"This album is a re-recorded album, and I can't tell you how much my re-recorded albums mean to me. But I never expected or assumed they would mean anything to you, so I can't thank you enough for caring about this album I am so proud of," the 32-year-old began in her speech. "I had some people I made this happen who I really want to thank — Chris Rowe, who co-produced this album. Hours and hours and hours in the studio with me meticulously and re-creating album Red, an album I love so much."

She continued, "I want to thank all of the artist who are featured on the vault tracks — Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers. I want to thank my live touring band who played on the album. There was a music video I did that I was really happy about, so I want to say thank you to Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. But I also want to take a moment to thank someone who directed the music video for "I Bet You Think About Me" — my beautiful, brilliant friend Blake Lively and the incredible Miles Teller and his gorgeous wife, Keleigh Teller. I love you guys for making this a possibility for me, to the fans, I can't thank you enough. This is so special."