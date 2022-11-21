Taylor Swift Gives Sweet Shout-Out To Pal Blake Lively At American Music Awards, Avoids Ticketmaster Drama
Taylor Swift made an appearance at the American Music Awards on Sunday, November 20, and she couldn't help but gush over some of her famous pals after she took home the Favorite Pop Album award for Red Taylor’s Version.
"This album is a re-recorded album, and I can't tell you how much my re-recorded albums mean to me. But I never expected or assumed they would mean anything to you, so I can't thank you enough for caring about this album I am so proud of," the 32-year-old began in her speech. "I had some people I made this happen who I really want to thank — Chris Rowe, who co-produced this album. Hours and hours and hours in the studio with me meticulously and re-creating album Red, an album I love so much."
She continued, "I want to thank all of the artist who are featured on the vault tracks — Chris Stapleton, Phoebe Bridgers. I want to thank my live touring band who played on the album. There was a music video I did that I was really happy about, so I want to say thank you to Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien. But I also want to take a moment to thank someone who directed the music video for "I Bet You Think About Me" — my beautiful, brilliant friend Blake Lively and the incredible Miles Teller and his gorgeous wife, Keleigh Teller. I love you guys for making this a possibility for me, to the fans, I can't thank you enough. This is so special."
As OK! previously reported, last week, the "All Too Well" songstress made headlines after fans were outraged when they attempted to buy tickets for her Eras tour.
The Grammy winner later spoke out about the situation, though she stayed quiet while at the awards show.
"There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I'm trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward. I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It's truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them," she said in a statement the same day.
She concluded, "And to those who didn't get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs. Thank you for wanting to be there. You have no idea how much that means."