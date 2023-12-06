Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Started 'Hanging Out' After Football Star Put Singer 'on Blast on His Podcast': 'We're Showing Up for Each Other'

The Grammy winner also noted that she doesn't think about being in the spotlight when she's cheering Kelce on from the suite.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she said. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the-camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she added. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads. Football is awesome, it turns out,. I’ve been missing out my whole life.”