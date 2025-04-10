or
Kanye West Blames Taylor Swift for Never Being 'Allowed' to Perform at Super Bowl Amid Their Long-Standing Feud

Kanye West claimed Taylor Swift is the reason he’s never been invited to perform at the Super Bowl.

April 10 2025, Published 7:23 a.m. ET

Kanye West still isn’t over his years-long feud with Taylor Swift — and now he’s blaming her for his Super Bowl snub.

In a now-deleted post on X, the rapper went off on the pop star, claiming she’s one of the reasons he’s never been asked to headline a Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“I never was allowed to do the Super Bowl because of three moments. George Bush don’t care about Black people. The Taylor Swift movement moment. Wearing a MAGA hat,” he wrote, also pointing to his past support for Donald Trump.

Kanye West blamed Taylor Swift for not having a chance to perform at the Super Bowl.

This latest jab is just another chapter in the messy saga between West and Swift — a rivalry that started way back in 2009 when he stormed the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards and interrupted her acceptance speech.

Things got even uglier in 2016 after West dropped his track “Famous,” with the infamous lyrics: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have s-- / Why? I made that b---- famous (Godd---) / I made that b---- famous."

Swift made it clear she never approved those lyrics even though Kim Kardashian later leaked a phone call that made it look like Swift had given West, who was the reality star’s husband at the time, the green light. The internet turned on her fast, labeling her a “snake” and forcing her to lay low for a while — even moving out of the country.

That backlash ended up inspiring her 2017 album Reputation, where she flipped the script and reclaimed her name.

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' album was allegedly released as a diss to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Fast forward to June 2024, the “Anti-Hero” singer was back on stage in full force during her Eras Tour stop at London’s Wembley Stadium. She shocked fans with a mashup of her emotional track "thanK you aIMee" from The Tortured Poets Department alongside her older hit "Mean" from her Speak Now album.

At first, people thought the title of the song was aimed at Kardashian, especially since the letters in the original title spell out “KIM.” But in the new live version released digitally, Swift changed the capitalization to “thank You aimEe," with fans quick to point out that it now highlighted “YE,” West’s legal name since 2021.

Before launching into the performance, she opened up to the crowd about the meaning behind the song.

"It really makes me think about how every time someone talks s---, it just makes me work even harder, and it makes me even tougher," she declared. "So, it also makes me incredibly thankful for those people."

The feud between the two music icons began in 2009 at the MTV VMAs.

But that didn’t sit well with West either.

Back in February, he lashed out again after Swift was seen dancing at the 2025 Grammys while Kendrick Lamar performed. Lamar, who later headlined the Super Bowl Halftime Show that year, was on stage while Swift cheered from the audience as she supported her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as the Chiefs took on the Eagles.

The controversial rapper posted on X about his long-standing feud with Taylor Swift.

“IF ITS ABOUT THE CULTURE … WHY ARE WE LETTING TAYLOR SWIFT BE SEEN ON TV SINGING A SONG ABOUT TAKING A BLACK MAN DOWN AND ACCUSING OF THINGS THAT CAN TAKE A BLACK MAN DOWN FOR LIFE,” West wrote before disappearing from the platform.

He went on to add, “KENDRICK IS BEING USED BY THESE WHITE PEOPLE AND JEWS AND SO AM I.”

