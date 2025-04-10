Kanye West Says He’s 'Mad' Taylor Swift Hasn’t 'F-----' Him After Accusing Her of Ruining His Chance to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show
Kanye West can’t seem to let go of his feud with Taylor Swift.
The “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper took to X in a recent tirade to say he’s upset that the pop star hasn’t had s-- with him.
“I’m mad I haven’t f----- Taylor Swift… yet,” he shockingly penned. “I know Taylor like how the f--- he know that.”
The rapper added: “I'll show you an example of racism Justin Bieber and Harry Styles f----- Taylor Swift from both sides and didn't call me. Oh, I forgot, I can't hold water. ON EVERYTHING THIS TWEET IS ONE THOUSAND PERCENT TRUE.”
While Swift has dated Styles, she's never been linked to Bieber.
His rant comes days after he accused the “Don’t Blame Me” artist of ruining his chance to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
“I never was allowed to do the Super Bowl because of 3 moments. George Bush don't care about black people. The Taylor Swift movement moment. Wearing a MAGA hat,” West wrote.
“How it feel to be the best living and blocked from the main stage because of being ahead of my time (And I mean all of this before I went full Nazi of course),” he stated.
All of his recent tweets about Swift have since been deleted but are circulating online after being reposted by other outlets.
Following his comments, fans on social media agreed the dad-of-four should stay offline and said his career has been one of the “biggest downfalls.”
“Someone needs to take away this n----- phone privileges forever,” commented one person on an Instagram post from DJ Akademiks, which detailed the artist’s rampage.
“Delete his account again, we’re tired of this,” added another.
“This s--- not even amusing. This is just mad pathetic,” a third said.
West’s issues with Swift ignited in 2009 when he hopped on the stage at the MTV VMAs to declare that Beyoncé deserved the Video of the Year award over the pop icon.
Though West apologized to Swift for ambushing her acceptance speech, their feud spiraled as the two artists released songs with lyrics about each other.
“I feel like me and Taylor might still have s--. Why? I made that b---- famous,” the rapper wrote in his 2016 hit song “Famous.”
Though it was rumored the “Anti-Hero” vocalist knew about the lyrical dig ahead of time, Swift denied the claim in an Instagram post, writing, "Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me ‘that b----' in his song? It doesn't exist because it never happened."
As West continued to press the tension, Swift told Vogue in 2019 that she used songwriting as an outlet for her frustrations with the Yeezy designer. “I knew immediately I needed to make music about it because I knew it was the only way I could survive it,” the singer revealed.
At this point, the controversy appears to be a problem only West is keeping alive, as the singer hasn’t directly responded to the “Heartless” rapper after his April tweets.
West, however, continues to berate not only Swift but other celebrities via X. He’s even ignited a feud with Khloé Kardashian after she posted his daughter North West on her Snapchat. The rapper also called his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, his “public enemy” in a recent tweet.