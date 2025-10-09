Taylor Swift 'Couldn't Be Mad' at Zoë Kravitz After She Lost Her Mom's Pet Snake and Destroyed Singer's Bathroom: 'I'm Sad I Didn't See It'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBC Taylor Swift recalled Zoë Kravitz destroying her bathroom during an appearance on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers.'

"I just remember getting a call from my head of security trying to explain this story to me, and my first question was, 'What snake?'" Swift recalled, laughing. "I was unaware of the presence of the snake." According to the 14-time Grammy winner, the dramatic rescue mission involved the mother-daughter duo attempting to free the python with the help of an axe-wielding man — who had to chop through part of Swift’s "vintage antique cupboard" in the process. "This is the chicest thing I ever heard in my life," Swift joked. "This is a YSL ad and not a problem. It just sounds incredible — I’m sad I didn’t see it."

Source: Late Night With Seth Meyers/YouTube

Source: MEGA Zoë Kravtiz's mom, Lisa Bonet, lost her pet snake in Taylor Swift's Beverly Hills mansion.

Swift said she could picture Kravitz and Bonet heroically trying to pull the snake from the wall with their "elite cheekbones" on full display. While Swift's staffer informed her of the incident in realtime, Kravitz didn't come clean about what went down until three weeks later. "Hey, I’m just gonna tell you something that happened, now that it’s fixed," Swift remembered Kravitz telling her. "I was like, 'You had a snake in the house and it got loose and it was in the wall and they had to get an axe!'"

Source: NBC Taylor Swift said she couldn't 'be mad' about Zoë Kravitz wrecking her bathroom.

Although Kravitz was upset the story made it to Swift before she could personally break the news, the "Opalite" singer admitted she couldn’t "even be mad." "Dude, I’ve been laughing about this for three weeks," she confessed to Kravitz.

Source: NBC Zoë Kravitz first shared the story in August while appearing on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers.'