Taylor Swift 'Couldn't Be Mad' at Zoë Kravitz After She Lost Her Mom's Pet Snake and Destroyed Singer's Bathroom: 'I'm Sad I Didn't See It'
Oct. 9 2025, Published 10:04 a.m. ET
Taylor Swift proved she’s one of the chillest friends in Hollywood as she reacted to Zoë Kravitz's viral story about "destroying" the pop star's bathroom.
During an appearance on the Wednesday, October 9, episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Swift shared her point of view from when Kravitz accidentally wreaked havoc on the "Love Story" singer's Beverly Hills mansion while trying to rescue her famous mom Lisa Bonet’s pet snake that had gotten stuck in the wall.
Kravitz and Bonet — who were staying in Swift's home after having to evacuate the deadly L.A. wildfires in January — caused some serious damage to Swift's vintage bathroom after The Cosby Show star's Burmese python, Orpheus, went missing and slithered into a hole as Bonet was washing her face.
"I just remember getting a call from my head of security trying to explain this story to me, and my first question was, 'What snake?'" Swift recalled, laughing. "I was unaware of the presence of the snake."
According to the 14-time Grammy winner, the dramatic rescue mission involved the mother-daughter duo attempting to free the python with the help of an axe-wielding man — who had to chop through part of Swift’s "vintage antique cupboard" in the process.
"This is the chicest thing I ever heard in my life," Swift joked. "This is a YSL ad and not a problem. It just sounds incredible — I’m sad I didn’t see it."
Swift said she could picture Kravitz and Bonet heroically trying to pull the snake from the wall with their "elite cheekbones" on full display.
While Swift's staffer informed her of the incident in realtime, Kravitz didn't come clean about what went down until three weeks later.
"Hey, I’m just gonna tell you something that happened, now that it’s fixed," Swift remembered Kravitz telling her. "I was like, 'You had a snake in the house and it got loose and it was in the wall and they had to get an axe!'"
Although Kravitz was upset the story made it to Swift before she could personally break the news, the "Opalite" singer admitted she couldn’t "even be mad."
"Dude, I’ve been laughing about this for three weeks," she confessed to Kravitz.
Kravitz first shared the hilarious story during her own appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers back in August.
"We're ripping up the tile. We're scratching the walls," she detailed. "Completely destroyed Taylor’s bathroom and there was just this moment where I was like, 'Either we destroy her bathroom or I have to tell her that there’s a snake somewhere in her house.'"