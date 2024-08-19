OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > channing tatum
OK LogoCOUPLES

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Pack on the PDA While Attending Taylor Swift Concert in London With His Daughter: Watch

Composite photo of Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz.
Source: MEGA

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz were all loved up at one of Taylor Swift's London shows.

By:

Aug. 19 2024, Published 4:32 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz made another visit to the Eras Tour!

The hunky actor, 44, took to Instagram on Monday, August 19, to share an adorable clip of his night at one of Taylor Swift's London shows with his fiancée, 35, and his daughter, Everly, 11.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @CHANNINGTATUM/INSTAGRAM

"Date night with TSwift. The love is real and Taylor is an absolute force! Ha and got some guitar picks I’m gonna sell for charity from big daddy Swift himself. Legend he is. #swiftiesforever #tstheerastour," he wrote beside the clip of his little girl dancing to the music before he planted a kiss on Kravitz's cheek.

Tatum also added a funny photo of himself with the pop star's dad.

Article continues below advertisement

The Magic Mike actor and the Big Little Lies star — who got engaged last year — have been seen out with Swift, 34, before, with the former sharing on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, “I was a fan of the music because I’ve listened to her forever, but I did not know she was such an unstoppable force."

Article continues below advertisement
channing tatum zoe kravitz pack on pda taylor swift london
Source: MEGA

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are close friends with Taylor Swift.

Article continues below advertisement

“I mean, I kind of know her a little personally and she’s really kind of just normal and sweet,” he continued of Swift. “And she’ll make you, like, a dinner, and like whip it up no problem. Like, homemade Pop-Tarts. Like warm, warm pop tarts. I’m like, ‘Did you just make these? How are these warm?’”

Despite knowing the Cats actress in real life, his adoration for her grew even more when he first brought his kiddo — whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan — to see her at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

“And then you get to see her go on stage, for like a three-plus hour show ... I challenge any triathlete that’s a champion to go and do what she’s doing on stage,” he added. “I was a fan fan afterwards.”

MORE ON:
channing tatum
Article continues below advertisement
channing tatum zoe kravitz pack on pda taylor swift london
Source: @CHANNINGTATUM/INSTAGRAM

Channing Tatum brought Everly Tatum to see Taylor Swift last year.

Article continues below advertisement

Swift is likely to be in attendance whenever the Hollywood power couple ties the knot.

"It’s going to be a relaxed, elevated, A-list affair that their guests will be talking about for years to come," an insider claimed of the pair's potential nuptials.

“Zoë is a stickler for design and ethereal aesthetics and details, so by backyard, don’t think BBQ,” the source spilled.

Article continues below advertisement
channing tatum zoe kravitz pack on pda taylor swift london
Source: MEGA

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz got engaged in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The Batman actress was previously married to Karl Glusman.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.