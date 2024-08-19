Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Pack on the PDA While Attending Taylor Swift Concert in London With His Daughter: Watch
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz made another visit to the Eras Tour!
The hunky actor, 44, took to Instagram on Monday, August 19, to share an adorable clip of his night at one of Taylor Swift's London shows with his fiancée, 35, and his daughter, Everly, 11.
"Date night with TSwift. The love is real and Taylor is an absolute force! Ha and got some guitar picks I’m gonna sell for charity from big daddy Swift himself. Legend he is. #swiftiesforever #tstheerastour," he wrote beside the clip of his little girl dancing to the music before he planted a kiss on Kravitz's cheek.
Tatum also added a funny photo of himself with the pop star's dad.
The Magic Mike actor and the Big Little Lies star — who got engaged last year — have been seen out with Swift, 34, before, with the former sharing on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, “I was a fan of the music because I’ve listened to her forever, but I did not know she was such an unstoppable force."
“I mean, I kind of know her a little personally and she’s really kind of just normal and sweet,” he continued of Swift. “And she’ll make you, like, a dinner, and like whip it up no problem. Like, homemade Pop-Tarts. Like warm, warm pop tarts. I’m like, ‘Did you just make these? How are these warm?’”
Despite knowing the Cats actress in real life, his adoration for her grew even more when he first brought his kiddo — whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan — to see her at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
“And then you get to see her go on stage, for like a three-plus hour show ... I challenge any triathlete that’s a champion to go and do what she’s doing on stage,” he added. “I was a fan fan afterwards.”
Swift is likely to be in attendance whenever the Hollywood power couple ties the knot.
"It’s going to be a relaxed, elevated, A-list affair that their guests will be talking about for years to come," an insider claimed of the pair's potential nuptials.
“Zoë is a stickler for design and ethereal aesthetics and details, so by backyard, don’t think BBQ,” the source spilled.
The Batman actress was previously married to Karl Glusman.