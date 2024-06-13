OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Taylor Swift
OK LogoPHOTOS

What to Know About Marvel Studios and Those Taylor Swift Rumors in 7 Clicks

taylor swift in marvel things to know about the rumored mcu casting
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 13 2024, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Rumors Started Ahead of the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Release

taylor swift in marvel things to know about the rumored mcu casting
Source: MEGA

Several websites shared reports about Taylor Swift's rumored appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In April, Marvel Entertainment released a new trailer for Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Deadpool & Wolverine. Afterward, talks about Taylor Swift's potential debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe also began.

Swifties speculated that the song "Clara Bow" from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, confirmed Swift's Marvel debut with the lyric, "The future's bright, dazzling."

The "So Long, London" singer also has a direct connection to the Deadpool universe as her cats, Olivia and Meredith, made cameos in the 2018 installment.

Article continues below advertisement

Marvel Fans Said Taylor Swift Might Play Dazzler's Role

taylor swift in marvel things to know about the rumored mcu casting
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift has yet to comment on the buzz.

With the "Clara Bow" lyric, Swift's fans assumed she might play Dazzler — a singing mutant from Marvel Comics — in the MCU.

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy declined to comment when asked about the "champagne problems" songstress' appearance.

"I can't even believe that you would dare ask me a question that you know I can't answer. All of America knows I can't answer that. But I will say, as I said earlier here at CinemaCon, the proliferation of rumors about who is and isn't in this movie, it's fabulous, because no one will ever know the truth until July 26," the filmmaker told Entertainment Tonight.

Ryan Reynolds Commented on the Rumors

taylor swift in marvel things to know about the rumored mcu casting
Source: MEGA

The Marvel Cinematic Universe welcomed several celebrities who made cameos over the past years.

On May 20, Fandango interviewed Levy, Reynolds and Jackman and told them about the speculation about Swift's appearance in the film.

Reynolds, Swift's close friend, dodged the question and told the interviewer that the franchise always has surprises.

"You know, movies like this are... there's so much speculation about so many people that might end up in the film, you know? I saw one that was convinced Elvis was in the movie. Anything can happen and that's sort of what I love about this universe and this world. We'll see. Surprises are the essence of Deadpool," Blake Lively's husband said.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Reportedly Met Kevin Feige

taylor swift in marvel things to know about the rumored mcu casting
Source: MEGA

Kevin Feige revealed during the CinemaCon 2022 that they have plans for the MCU through 2032.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

An X account fueled rumors more when they claimed Swift met with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige to discuss her potential role in a future MCU film.

Snopes, a fact-checking website, has contacted Marvel for confirmation and comment. Its rating for the claim, "Taylor Swift held a meeting with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige to discuss a role in a future MCU movie" shows "research in progress" status.

Article continues below advertisement

She Might Be in a 'Blonde Phantom' Series

taylor swift in marvel things to know about the rumored mcu casting
Source: MEGA

MCU Phase 6 is expected to end in 2025.

More X accounts emerged, claiming Swift might play the lead role in a Blonde Phantom series instead. Marvel Comics' Golden Age introduced the Blonde Phantom, named Louise Grant, in 1946's All Select Comics #11.

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney Reportedly Replaced Taylor Swift

taylor swift in marvel things to know about the rumored mcu casting
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift is currently in the middle of her Eras Tour.

Amid the Blonde Phantom series rumors, social media users assumed Sydney Sweeney has since replaced Swift for the potential role. The flick, which will be produced by Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson, has not made an update regarding its future cast.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift Might Join the MCU for Other Roles

taylor swift in marvel things to know about the rumored mcu casting
Source: MEGA

MCU will introduce more characters soon.

Although Swift might have lost her spot in Blonde Phantom, the buzz suggested Marvel could consider her for other MCU characters.

Some of the highly anticipated roles in the franchise include Spiral, Mockingbird, Crystal, Moonstone, American Dream and Magik, to name a few.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.