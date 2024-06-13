What to Know About Marvel Studios and Those Taylor Swift Rumors in 7 Clicks

In April, Marvel Entertainment released a new trailer for Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Deadpool & Wolverine. Afterward, talks about Taylor Swift's potential debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe also began.

Swifties speculated that the song "Clara Bow" from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, confirmed Swift's Marvel debut with the lyric, "The future's bright, dazzling."

The "So Long, London" singer also has a direct connection to the Deadpool universe as her cats, Olivia and Meredith, made cameos in the 2018 installment.