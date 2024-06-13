What to Know About Marvel Studios and Those Taylor Swift Rumors in 7 Clicks
Rumors Started Ahead of the 'Deadpool & Wolverine' Release
In April, Marvel Entertainment released a new trailer for Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Deadpool & Wolverine. Afterward, talks about Taylor Swift's potential debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe also began.
Swifties speculated that the song "Clara Bow" from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, confirmed Swift's Marvel debut with the lyric, "The future's bright, dazzling."
The "So Long, London" singer also has a direct connection to the Deadpool universe as her cats, Olivia and Meredith, made cameos in the 2018 installment.
Marvel Fans Said Taylor Swift Might Play Dazzler's Role
With the "Clara Bow" lyric, Swift's fans assumed she might play Dazzler — a singing mutant from Marvel Comics — in the MCU.
Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy declined to comment when asked about the "champagne problems" songstress' appearance.
"I can't even believe that you would dare ask me a question that you know I can't answer. All of America knows I can't answer that. But I will say, as I said earlier here at CinemaCon, the proliferation of rumors about who is and isn't in this movie, it's fabulous, because no one will ever know the truth until July 26," the filmmaker told Entertainment Tonight.
Ryan Reynolds Commented on the Rumors
On May 20, Fandango interviewed Levy, Reynolds and Jackman and told them about the speculation about Swift's appearance in the film.
Reynolds, Swift's close friend, dodged the question and told the interviewer that the franchise always has surprises.
"You know, movies like this are... there's so much speculation about so many people that might end up in the film, you know? I saw one that was convinced Elvis was in the movie. Anything can happen and that's sort of what I love about this universe and this world. We'll see. Surprises are the essence of Deadpool," Blake Lively's husband said.
Taylor Swift Reportedly Met Kevin Feige
An X account fueled rumors more when they claimed Swift met with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige to discuss her potential role in a future MCU film.
Snopes, a fact-checking website, has contacted Marvel for confirmation and comment. Its rating for the claim, "Taylor Swift held a meeting with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige to discuss a role in a future MCU movie" shows "research in progress" status.
She Might Be in a 'Blonde Phantom' Series
More X accounts emerged, claiming Swift might play the lead role in a Blonde Phantom series instead. Marvel Comics' Golden Age introduced the Blonde Phantom, named Louise Grant, in 1946's All Select Comics #11.
Sydney Sweeney Reportedly Replaced Taylor Swift
Amid the Blonde Phantom series rumors, social media users assumed Sydney Sweeney has since replaced Swift for the potential role. The flick, which will be produced by Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson, has not made an update regarding its future cast.
Taylor Swift Might Join the MCU for Other Roles
Although Swift might have lost her spot in Blonde Phantom, the buzz suggested Marvel could consider her for other MCU characters.
Some of the highly anticipated roles in the franchise include Spiral, Mockingbird, Crystal, Moonstone, American Dream and Magik, to name a few.