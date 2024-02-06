Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn Thinks It's 'Shady' If 'The Tortured Poets Department' Is a 'Diss Album': Source
If there wasn't "Bad Blood" before, there might be now.
Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn found himself back in the headlines after his former girlfriend announced the April 19 release date of her new album The Tortured Poets Department, which fans are convinced is a nod to the Conversations With Friends actor's group chat name — "The Tortured Man Club."
One day after her surprise album announcement, Swift released the names of all 17 tracks, with some further fueling theories the music will be about her breakup with Alwyn — whom she dated for six years before news broke about their split in April 2023.
If this is the case, a source admitted to a news publication that Alwyn won't be too pleased.
"Joe has not said one word about Taylor or their breakup and has been completely respectful of her," the insider explained. "It's undeniable that the name of her upcoming album is in reference to Joe's WhatsApp group chat."
"Taylor knocked him for the name of this when they were together. She didn't want people to think that it had anything to do with her, so when he spoke out about it, she was, of course, bothered," the confidante confessed regarding Alwyn's 2022 interview with Variety, in which he and Paul Mescal talked about the group message chain they share with Andrew Scott.
The source continued: "Joe has no reason to believe yet that she is going to diss him or their relationship. She writes about her past using code and points of reference. It may just be that she is reflecting on their time together and he is hoping it is nothing more."
"If it is a diss album, that is shady," the insider insisted. "He helped her with song writing on her past album so it will really come as a shock to him if she talks about their breakup, as it is something he has not spoken of at all. Regardless of what she does, he will still not respond because he has removed himself from her narrative and is very glad, he did."
One song fans are certain has to be about Alwyn is "So Long, London," as Swift previously released the hit "London Boy" in 2019, when she was in the midst of her romance with the English actor.
Other tracks on the album include — "Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)", "The Tortured Poets Department," "My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys," "Down Bad," "But Daddy I Love Him," "Fresh Out the Slammer," "Florida!!! (Florence + the Machine),"Guilty as Sin?" "Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?" "I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)," "loml," "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," "The Alchemy," "Clara Bow," and bonus track called "The Manuscript."
Daily Mail spoke to a source about Alwyn's reaction to Swift's new album.