Taylor Swift Earns Phil Collins' Praise as Music Legend Says She 'Deserves' Her Massive Success
Aug. 4 2026, Published 11:25 a.m. ET
Phil Collins feels Taylor Swift deserves every bit of the success she has received.
During an appearance on BBC Radio 2’s Tracks of My Years with Vernon Kay, the music legend said about Swift, "I’m so pleased she’s the hugest thing in the world now because it kind of feels like she deserves it."
Continuing to heap praise on the 36-year-old pop star, Collins added, "It’s easy to knock someone that’s got so much success, but I think she really deserves it … She’s a good girl."
Phil Collins Talked About His First Meeting With Taylor Swift
Collins first came across Swift at a Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony in 2010, where she performed her 2008 track "White Horse."
"I met her, this was way, way back, and Lily [Collins] introduced me, funnily enough, because she knew her," Collins said of his actress daughter.
"I’d kind of known the name, but she wasn’t anywhere near the star she is today, a very nice lady,” he continued. “Then she got up on stage with a guitar and sang ‘White Horse.’"
Swift's performance "blew [Collins] away completely, because not only was the song great and the sentiment of the song, it really got me, but she sang it beautifully, and it was just so simple, you know, her and the guitar."
In fact, Collins was so impressed by the "You Belong With Me" singer that he admitted, "I’ve always had a soft spot for the song since then."
The hitmaker even picked "White Horse" as one of the 10 songs that have soundtracked his life.
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After Swift, Now Collins Will Be Inducted Into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Too
Earlier this year, in June, Swift was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame at the age of 36, becoming the youngest woman to ever do so, per the official website.
For the ceremony, Swift submitted her tracks "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)," "Blank Space," "Anti-Hero," "Love Story," and "The Last Great American Dynasty" for consideration.
Now it's Collins' turn, as the music legend gears up to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in November.
But fans might as well not expect the "In The Air Tonight" hitmaker to perform at the event, despite feeling better amidst his ongoing health issues, which include dealing with nerve damage, knee problems, kidney issues, and type 2 diabetes.
He said during an interview with the BBC in May: "I can’t really see it happening, but I’m healthier now than I have been for quite a while."