NEWS Did Taylor Swift Predict Her Engagement to Travis Kelce as a Teenager? Watch Source: MEGA Taylor Swift forecasted she would get married at age 35 in an adorable throwback video. Aug. 27 2025, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

Taylor Swift had her love story planned out for decades. In a resurfaced clip of the pop star as a teenager, she coincidentally pinpointed the exact age at which she got engaged to Travis Kelce. In the interview, a young Swift joked about keeping the subjects of her love songs under wraps until after marriage.

An interviewer teased her about how she's "not allowed to get married until she’s 35," to which she agreed. "No, it’s gonna be late. Late in life," the musician, now 35, confirmed. Swift — whose track "So High School" contains several references to her fiancé — also remarked in the video how she's "always going to be personal" with her music. "I don’t hold anything back in that category," she expressed.

Travis Kelce Proposes to Taylor Swift

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26.

The football star, 35, popped the question with a romantic proposal in the garden at his Leawood, Kans., estate. He presented Swift with an old mine brilliant-cut diamond with a gold band, designed in collaboration with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the award-winning artist wrote on a now-viral Instagram carousel on Tuesday, August 26.

Travis Kelce Asked Taylor Swift's Dad for His Blessing

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be getting married.

Before proposing, Kelce asked his fiancée's dad for his blessing. "I was talking to Scott Swift, and Travis went to ask him for permission," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's father, Ed Kelce, revealed on the August 26 episode of "The Jimmy & Nath Show with Emma." "And this was probably a month ago." Ed recalled how the "Fearless" singer's father encouraged Travis to "get this done." "Travis had these plans to do it...before he took off for Brazil, and was gonna make a big production out of it some place. But, you know, [he] wanted to make it special," Ed explained. "And I told the same thing Scott told him, 'Asking her is what’s going to make it special. Not where you do it,' you know? I mean, you do it on the side of the road...And Scott adds on, 'Just get it done. Don’t worry about any special date. Just you’re ready. You got the ring. Go do it.'"

Taylor Swift's Engagement Ring Details

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dated for two years.