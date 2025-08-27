or
Taylor Swift Wants Travis Kelce to 'Take the Lead' on Planning Their Big Day: 'It's Going to Be the Wedding of the Century'

Source: @traviskelce/Instagram

Taylor Swift wants Travis Kelce to take charge of planning their wedding after they got engaged, a source said.

Aug. 27 2025, Published 7:29 a.m. ET

Taylor Swift wants Travis Kelce to be the “Mastermind" when it comes to their big day.

After the “Speak Now” singer confirmed her engagement to the Kansas City Chiefs athlete, an insider revealed that Swift is letting Kelce take charge of wedding planning.

“He wanted it to be completely traditional,” the insider shared. “That he would choose the ring and ask for her to marry him.”

“Based on what he's told me, she would want the whole thing to be traditional, too. She wants him to take the lead,” they added.

image of Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce.
Source: @killatrav/Instagram

Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce.

When it comes to the wedding, Kelce is already full of ideas. Even though Swift is famous for planning every detail of her music rollouts, her fiancé is allegedly stepping up to handle the nuptials.

“If there's any guy who has a scrapbook about his dream wedding, it's TK,” the source said. “It's going to be the wedding of the century.”

“Travis literally always said she's the girl he's going to marry,” the insider continued. “[He has] been saying that for a long time, really since the beginning.”

Source: @taylorswift/Instagram
As OK! reported, the pair shared their engagement news in a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday, August 26.

The football star, 35, got down on one knee in a field of flowers and presented the pop icon, also 35, with an old mine brilliant-cut diamond on a gold band, custom-designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry.

Source: New Heights/YouTube

Travis Kelce planned the proposal on his own, a source claimed.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," they captioned the post, alongside a photo of them hugging and kissing in the garden while her track “So High School” played in the background.

According to the insider, Kelce “100 percent planned” the proposal himself. He had been working on the idea for a long time, making sure to ask Swift’s parents, Scott, 73, and Andrea, 67, for their blessing before making his move.

“It was of extreme importance to do that, because he wanted it to mean something for everyone involved,” the insider explained. “This is a dream for him, and he knows that Taylor always wanted to get married.”

image of An insider shared that the Kelce family 'adores' Taylor Swift, and Donna Kelce is 'delighted' about the engagement.
Source: MEGA

An insider shared that the Kelce family 'adores' Taylor Swift, and Donna Kelce is 'delighted' about the engagement.

A second source added, “Donna [Kelce] is delighted, and says that everyone in her family adores Taylor and they love her family as well.”

“This was a family affair. Both families love and respect the other, and both knew ahead of time what was up. It doesn’t seem like Taylor knew when it was going to happen, but everyone else did,” they said.

image of Travis Kelce is a 'romantic,' the source said.
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce is a 'romantic,' the source said.

Travis also leaned on his pals for advice on how to pull it all off.

“He's a romantic,” the first insider noted, explaining how Kelce always asked friends for every detail of their weddings. “We'd be like, 'Is that for your Pinterest?’”

Travis' father, Ed Kelce, later revealed that the NFL star actually proposed almost "two weeks ago,” though the exact date hasn’t been revealed.

Daily Mail talked to the sources.

