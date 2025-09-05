NEWS Taylor Swift Rocks Bright Red Lipstick and Towers Over Pal Brittany Mahomes During Her Glam 30th Birthday Bash: Photos Source: @brittanylynne/instagram;mega Brittany Mahomes shared a new photo from when pal Taylor Swift came out to celebrate her 30th birthday in Tennessee. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Sept. 5 2025, Published 1:21 p.m. ET

Blondes have more fun! Brittany Mahomes is still in the process of sharing memorable moments from when she celebrated her 30th birthday on August 31 with several shindigs. Her most recent Instagram upload came on the night of Thursday, September 4, and included pal Taylor Swift.

Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Birthday With Taylor Swift and More Friends

Source: @brittanylynne/instagram Taylor Swift playfully rested her drink on birthday girl Brittany Mahomes' head in a new photo.

"The GROUP✨So incredibly honored to have the most joyful friends. They truly made the weekend the BEST time!" the mom-of-three gushed in the caption. "@hairxbroooke & @makeupbycookiek made me feel absolutely stunning." "Honky Tonkin is a vibe in the day time🤣 Lake days>Ocean days," the birthday girl continued. "@diviofficial absolutely spoiled us. My friends also spoiled me🥹." "I need to take a break from lychee martinis, so please share the next best thing please…I ate way too much amazing food," Patrick Mahomes' wife added. "I love Nashville 😊."

Source: @brittanylynne/instagram The mom-of-three went to Nashville, Tennessee, to celebrate turning 30.

The first image included Brittany in a black dress with a drink in hand, with two friends on each side of her. Meanwhile, the Grammy winner, 35, stood in back of her gal pal, playfully situating her martini on Brit's head and holding up a gift in her other hand. Taylor matched the Kansas City Chiefs WAG in a black corset top and black pants. The "Karma" crooner was MIA in the other photos, which showed Brittany and her friends wearing cowboy hats, letting loose at a bar, in a hotel room and more.

Source: @brittanylynne/instagram The Grammy winner matched the birthday girl in all black for the outing.

Brittany first shared photos from her special day on September 2, when she posted another shot with the songwriter from the same outing. In that snap, Taylor leaned her head on Brittany's as they sat at a table. The music icon's fiancé, Travis Kelce, 35, gave the post a "like," while Patrick commented a red heart emoji. She also uploaded pictures from a pink-themed birthday brunch, though Swift appeared to skip the meal.

When Did Brittany and Taylor Become Friends?

Source: @brittanylynne/instagram The singer and Brittany Mahomes met after the former began dating Travis Kelce.

The two ladies became fast friends when the guitarist began dating Travis in 2023, who's good pals and teammates with Patrick, 29. Brittany couldn't contain her excitement when Taylor and Travis announced their engagement on August 26. "Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two," the former soccer player gushed in an Instagram Story post.

Source: mega Brittany Mahomes said she was 'so happy' to hear about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement.