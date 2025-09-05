Taylor Swift Rocks Bright Red Lipstick and Towers Over Pal Brittany Mahomes During Her Glam 30th Birthday Bash: Photos
Blondes have more fun!
Brittany Mahomes is still in the process of sharing memorable moments from when she celebrated her 30th birthday on August 31 with several shindigs. Her most recent Instagram upload came on the night of Thursday, September 4, and included pal Taylor Swift.
Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Birthday With Taylor Swift and More Friends
"The GROUP✨So incredibly honored to have the most joyful friends. They truly made the weekend the BEST time!" the mom-of-three gushed in the caption. "@hairxbroooke & @makeupbycookiek made me feel absolutely stunning."
"Honky Tonkin is a vibe in the day time🤣 Lake days>Ocean days," the birthday girl continued. "@diviofficial absolutely spoiled us. My friends also spoiled me🥹."
"I need to take a break from lychee martinis, so please share the next best thing please…I ate way too much amazing food," Patrick Mahomes' wife added. "I love Nashville 😊."
The first image included Brittany in a black dress with a drink in hand, with two friends on each side of her. Meanwhile, the Grammy winner, 35, stood in back of her gal pal, playfully situating her martini on Brit's head and holding up a gift in her other hand.
Taylor matched the Kansas City Chiefs WAG in a black corset top and black pants.
The "Karma" crooner was MIA in the other photos, which showed Brittany and her friends wearing cowboy hats, letting loose at a bar, in a hotel room and more.
Brittany first shared photos from her special day on September 2, when she posted another shot with the songwriter from the same outing. In that snap, Taylor leaned her head on Brittany's as they sat at a table.
The music icon's fiancé, Travis Kelce, 35, gave the post a "like," while Patrick commented a red heart emoji.
She also uploaded pictures from a pink-themed birthday brunch, though Swift appeared to skip the meal.
When Did Brittany and Taylor Become Friends?
The two ladies became fast friends when the guitarist began dating Travis in 2023, who's good pals and teammates with Patrick, 29.
Brittany couldn't contain her excitement when Taylor and Travis announced their engagement on August 26.
"Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two," the former soccer player gushed in an Instagram Story post.
When the quarterback was asked how he first found out about the news, Patrick spilled to a reporter, "They didn’t call me. They called Brittany. I was in the back of the FaceTime."
The Super Bowl champion also touched on how Taylor announced her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Travis' podcast.
"Just knowing Taylor and being a little closer to the process of how she makes the albums, it’s going to be amazing because of all the work that she puts into it," he raved. "And what better place to announce it than the ‘New Heights’ podcast, where I feel like she can be herself and showcase who she is."