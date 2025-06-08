Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Sparkle on Girls' Night Out Amid Blake Lively Legal Drama

Gomez echoed Swift’s sentiments, stating, "She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family. It's been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don't agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything."Their fun night out came just a day after Swift announced a significant milestone in her career.

On May 30, she shared on Instagram that she had regained the rights to her first six albums. "To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it," Swift expressed in a handwritten letter. "All of the music I've ever made … now belongs … to me."