Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Sparkle on Girls' Night Out Amid Blake Lively Legal Drama
Taylor Swift reunited with her longtime friend Selena Gomez for a girls' night out in New York City, catching up at The Monkey Bar on May 31. The two icons were spotted deep in conversation, with Swift, 35, showing excitement while chatting with Gomez, 32.
Photos obtained by DeuxMoi captured their close bond as they enjoyed the evening. As they left the venue, Swift rocked a stunning black mini dress adorned with silver sequins, while Gomez opted for a chic tan pantsuit paired with a figure-hugging halter top.
Gomez remains one of Swift’s longest Hollywood friendships, dating back to 2008.
"There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don't say that in a basic way. I knew from when I met her, I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don't know if I can forgive someone who hurts her," she revealed in a 2020 interview.
Gomez echoed Swift’s sentiments, stating, "She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected. Flown in because I was hurt and was going through something. Stuff that was going on with my family. It's been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world. We don't agree on everything, but we respect each other with everything."Their fun night out came just a day after Swift announced a significant milestone in her career.
On May 30, she shared on Instagram that she had regained the rights to her first six albums. "To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it," Swift expressed in a handwritten letter. "All of the music I've ever made … now belongs … to me."
In a twist of events, Swift also navigated through a legal issue concerning her friend Blake Lively and the ongoing legal battle with director Justin Baldoni. Swift was subpoenaed on May 9 in relation to this case, which centers around alleged incidents during the filming of their upcoming movie, It Ends With Us.
Reports indicated that Lively invited Baldoni to her home in 2023 to discuss changes to a rooftop scene, where he reportedly faced pressure from her husband, Ryan Reynolds and Swift. Lively’s text allegedly included a reference to her "dragons," hinting at Swift and Ryan's protective nature: "If you ever get around to watching Game of Thrones, you'll appreciate that I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons," she reportedly wrote.
Following the subpoena, Swift’s representative denied any involvement in It Ends With Us, saying, "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film."
She did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history. "The subpoena against Swift was ultimately dropped on May 22 "because information was voluntarily provided" to Baldoni's lawyers, according to a source close to the matter, as reported by Us Weekly.