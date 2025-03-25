Taylor Swift Goes Wild for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Epic New Album: 'OH MY GODDDDDD'
Taylor Swift is absolutely over the moon about her bestie Selena Gomez's explosive new album with fiancé Benny Blanco!
“I LOVE THIS ALBUM SO MUCH OH MY GODDDDDDDDDDDD,” the 35-year-old pop powerhouse gushed via her Instagram Stories, featuring an excited snapshot of the dynamic duo’s album, I Said I Love You First, on March 22.
Gomez, 32, has been part of Swift’s iconic squad of fierce female friends for what feels like ages. The two first caught the public's eye when the “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” artist supported Gomez at the premiere of her movie Another Cinderella Story.
Both ladies found common ground while dating Jonas brothers, and their bond has only grown stronger over the years. They’ve rocked countless awards shows together and consistently find themselves seated side by side.
Fast forward to 2009 when Gomez made a surprise appearance on stage during Swift’s Speak Now tour stop in NYC, and their electrifying chemistry didn’t end there. Eight years later, they shared the stage again, with Gomez reminiscing on Instagram, “After nearly 8 years of friendship, I just can’t wait to tell our kids we ACTUALLY got to perform in front of thousands of insanely beautiful people together. TWICE! I love you Tay.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In a candid moment in 2020, Swift opened up about her fierce loyalty to Selena, a testament to their sisterhood.
“There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don’t say that in a basic way,” she shared with the Wall Street Journal. “I knew from when I met her, I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”
While Swift and Gomez’s appearances became less frequent over the next few years, their connection stayed alive and well. The pair made a splash at the 2023 MTV Music Awards and were snapped enjoying a girls' night out right alongside Brittany Mahomes.
Now, both starlets are head over heels in love! Swift is dating NFL player Travis Kelce while Gomez is engaged to Blanco. After the love-struck producer popped the question, Gomez shared the sensational news on Instagram in December 2024, Swift went nuts over the news. “Yes, I will be the flower girl," she quipped.
Both women have soared to incredible heights of success, raking in billion-dollar net worths, and a source revealed this financial windfall has deepened their friendship.
“They each realize how lucky they are to be in this financial position, first of all, but also to have a friend in the same boat who they can ask for advice. It’s very unreal,” the insider disclosed.
They added: “When they get together, there’s no pretense; they’re simply two normal women who enjoy gossip, shopping, reality TV shows and romantic comedies.”