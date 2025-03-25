Taylor Swift Goes Wild for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Epic New Album: 'OH MY GODDDDDD'

In a candid moment in 2020, Swift opened up about her fierce loyalty to Selena, a testament to their sisterhood.

“There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don’t say that in a basic way,” she shared with the Wall Street Journal. “I knew from when I met her, I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

While Swift and Gomez’s appearances became less frequent over the next few years, their connection stayed alive and well. The pair made a splash at the 2023 MTV Music Awards and were snapped enjoying a girls' night out right alongside Brittany Mahomes.