or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Taylor Swift
OK LogoNEWS

Taylor Swift Skips Travis Kelce's Football Game for the Second Time Amid 'Distracting' Claims

travis kelce and taylor swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift skipped Travis Kelce's football game for the second time amid claims she's 'distracting' him from the sport.

By:

Sept. 30 2024, Published 5:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Taylor Swift was a no-show for the second time at her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, September 29.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce seemed unaffected by taylor swift absence second time
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's absence for the second time was noticeable at boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, September 29.

The 34-year-old "Love Story" singer, who was also absent from the Chiefs game against the Atlanta Falcons the previous weekend, was nowhere to be seen during the team's match against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in California.

Article continues below advertisement

Even though the multi-awarded musician was not present that day, Kelce seemed to ignore claims that his girlfriend is "distracting" him from the sport.

The athlete even took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a humorous exchange with teammate Patrick Mahomes about the NFL game, suggesting that he remains unfazed by the ongoing drama.

"Really thought the Bearcats were gonna find a way to win that one at the end..." he wrote.

Mahomes replied with a funny GIF of "Raider Red" as the team won against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Article continues below advertisement

In recent weeks, Kelce’s performance has sparked much discussion, with some commentators attributing his subpar stats to being swept away with his romance with Swift.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelcey performance seemed affected in swift absence
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce seemed to ignore the controversy surrounding rumors of his shaky relationship with Taylor Swift.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, despite the Chiefs victory in their September 22 game, the NFL star looked unhappy when cameras showed him sitting on the bench while the Falcons were ahead 14-10 before halftime.

Article continues below advertisement

The "Teardrops on My Guitar" songstress' consecutive absences fueled concerns among fans about the couple's relationship status, especially after a fake "contract" started spreading on social media.

According to a Mirror report on Monday, September 30, even though Swift and Kelce have been officially dating for over a year, a viral online document claimed their romance was a staged PR move.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift absent at travis kelcey game second time
Source: MEGA

The 14-time Grammy winner's consecutive absences fueled concerns among fans about the status of her relationship with Travis Kelce.

Article continues below advertisement

The document, which allegedly came from a PR firm, detailed a strategy for the couple to declare their separation on September 28.

While no such announcement occurred, the songwriter did not attend the professional football game held the day after the alleged breakup date.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce taylor swift relationship rumored publicity
Source: MEGA

A viral online document claimed the pair's relationship was a staged PR move.

When the contract surfaced, Kelce's team dismissed the claims as "entirely false and fabricated," and announced that they had enlisted legal assistance to trace the origin of the falsified document, per The Mirror.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.