Taylor Swift Skips Travis Kelce's Football Game for the Second Time Amid 'Distracting' Claims
Taylor Swift was a no-show for the second time at her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, September 29.
The 34-year-old "Love Story" singer, who was also absent from the Chiefs game against the Atlanta Falcons the previous weekend, was nowhere to be seen during the team's match against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in California.
Even though the multi-awarded musician was not present that day, Kelce seemed to ignore claims that his girlfriend is "distracting" him from the sport.
The athlete even took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a humorous exchange with teammate Patrick Mahomes about the NFL game, suggesting that he remains unfazed by the ongoing drama.
"Really thought the Bearcats were gonna find a way to win that one at the end..." he wrote.
Mahomes replied with a funny GIF of "Raider Red" as the team won against the Cincinnati Bearcats.
In recent weeks, Kelce’s performance has sparked much discussion, with some commentators attributing his subpar stats to being swept away with his romance with Swift.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, despite the Chiefs victory in their September 22 game, the NFL star looked unhappy when cameras showed him sitting on the bench while the Falcons were ahead 14-10 before halftime.
The "Teardrops on My Guitar" songstress' consecutive absences fueled concerns among fans about the couple's relationship status, especially after a fake "contract" started spreading on social media.
According to a Mirror report on Monday, September 30, even though Swift and Kelce have been officially dating for over a year, a viral online document claimed their romance was a staged PR move.
The document, which allegedly came from a PR firm, detailed a strategy for the couple to declare their separation on September 28.
While no such announcement occurred, the songwriter did not attend the professional football game held the day after the alleged breakup date.
When the contract surfaced, Kelce's team dismissed the claims as "entirely false and fabricated," and announced that they had enlisted legal assistance to trace the origin of the falsified document, per The Mirror.