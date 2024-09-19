Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have 'Built a Lot of Trust' Amid Their Attention-Grabbing Romance: 'They Knew What They Signed Up For'
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren’t afraid to be the It couple!
According to an insider, the pop star and the NFL player, both 34, were prepared for all the attention their relationship would garner after going public with their romance in September 2023.
“They’ve built a lot of trust. They both knew what they signed up for and navigated it well,” the source revealed.
The confidante spilled the duo has only grown stronger despite the constant buzz surrounding them.
“They’re in love and don’t care what others think,” the insider noted, adding that the “Cruel Summer” singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have a “good balance” between being in the limelight and spending time behind closed doors.
Another source shared that the lovebirds are both “chill people” who enjoy their “downtime” away from the spotlight.
“Staying in is a luxury for them. They enjoy cooking dinner together. It’s a refreshing contrast to their [public] lives,” they continued.
As OK! previously reported, the podcaster’s brother Jason Kelce recently dished on how the Eras Tour performer’s immense fame affected the start of the pair’s romance.
“There was a lead-up to it, because there was the whole thing on the pod about him trying to get a friendship bracelet to her, so I knew that there was something,” the father-of-three said on “The Pivot” podcast.
“But I think he was very cautious about even telling me or anybody. Because I mean, the reality is she is under such a microscope that I think they wanted to make sure everything was done in a way that was respectful to people’s privacy and I think they are still trying to do that,” Jason, who hosts the “New Heights” podcast with Travis, added.
“And even now, I want to be respectful of them and I don’t want anybody to feel like there is like a perceived — like I am violating some sort of private relationship,” Jason stated. “It’s really not my place to speak on their relationship, but he is my brother and I am very happy for him.”
Because of Swift’s intense stardom, Jason admitted, “You just have to be conscious of how you are saying things because it is under such a microscope.”
Regardless of the new level of fame Swift has brought the Kelce family into, Jason couldn’t help but gush over how great she is.
“She is just so talented it’s ridiculous. Not only as a singer, and a songwriter, production-wise, like she’s so involved in every facet of it. And when I think of the big names in music that have sustained over such a long time the way she has, and it feels like all of them kind of get to that. She’s at that, like, Bruce Springsteen,” he said on a recent episode of the 94WIP Morning Show.
