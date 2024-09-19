Blake Shelton Praises Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift for Publicly 'Owning' Their Relationship: 'There's No Sneaking Around'

Shelton had joined the sports show to discuss how he'll be the celebrity guest picker for ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday, September 21, when host Pat McAfee asked, "Do you believe in Taylor and Travis?"

"I do, man," Shelton admitted regarding his approval of the pop icon dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, noting how he appreciates "the fact that they’re both putting it out there in everybody’s face" and not "sneaking around" or trying to hide their romance by "keeping it on the down low."