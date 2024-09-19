Blake Shelton Praises Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift for Publicly 'Owning' Their Relationship: 'There's No Sneaking Around'
Blake Shelton is a Tayvis fan!
The country crooner showed support for Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, during a guest appearance on the Thursday, September 19, episode of The Pat McAfee Show.
Shelton had joined the sports show to discuss how he'll be the celebrity guest picker for ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday, September 21, when host Pat McAfee asked, "Do you believe in Taylor and Travis?"
"I do, man," Shelton admitted regarding his approval of the pop icon dating the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, noting how he appreciates "the fact that they’re both putting it out there in everybody’s face" and not "sneaking around" or trying to hide their romance by "keeping it on the down low."
"I think when you’re willing to just come out and [say] that you're together and you’re owning [the relationship, it shows their love is real]," the "God Gave Me You" singer explained.
Shelton noted "that’s something Gwen and I did," referring to the early days of his and wife Gwen Stefani's love story.
"Look I’m dating Gwen Stefani and I want the f------ world to know that, you know what I mean," Shelton said in reference to his mindset at the start of his and the "Hollaback Girl" singer's relationship.
"The fact that they’re [doing that] shows they’re probably super into each other and proud of each other and their accomplishments," the "God's Country" vocalist declared.
Shelton also detailed why he thinks Kelce is a perfect match for the 14-time Grammy winner, as the "Ol' Red" performer mentioned: "I've been around him just once or twice and I don’t think he really has it in him to just … he’s a standout no matter where he is or what he’s doing."
"He’s just got this big personality, he’s a funny guy, he walks into the room and he has a presence there, so there’s never going to be a moment when he’s in the shadows anyway just because of his charisma and his personality," Shelton elaborated. "He owns the moment, whatever that is. I love his personality."
"His brother too, I’m a fan of both of them," Blake admitted in reference to Travis and his older sibling, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.
Taylor and the three-time Super Bowl Champion went public with their relationship in September 2023, just two months after Travis first outwardly expressed interest in the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker during a July 2023 episode of his and Jason's "New Heights" podcast, revealing he was denied a request to meet the blonde beauty and give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.
"We started hanging out right after that," Taylor confirmed in her profile for TIME's 2023 Person of the Year. "So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."
Elsewhere in her interview with the magazine, the "So High School" singer noted: "When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other."