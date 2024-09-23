or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Travis Kelce
OK LogoNEWS

Travis Kelce Looks Downcast as Girlfriend Taylor Swift Skips Kansas City Chiefs Game: Watch

travis kelce looks downcast girlfriend taylor swift skips kansas city chifs game pp
Source: NBC;MEGA

Travis Kelce looked downcast as girlfriend Taylor Swift skipped his most recent Kansas City Chiefs game.

By:

Sept. 23 2024, Published 6:04 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Though the Kansas City Chiefs won the September 22 game, Travis Kelce still looked downcast as his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, wasn’t in the crowd.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce looks downcast girlfriend taylor swift skips kansas city chifs game nbc
Source: NBC

Travis Kelce appeared downcast on September 22.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce looks downcast girlfriend taylor swift skips kansas city chifs game
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift went to Travis Kelce's first game of the season in September.

Article continues below advertisement

The NFL star looked unhappy when cameras showed him sitting on the bench while the Falcons were ahead 14-10 before halftime.

Article continues below advertisement

One clip, posted on X (formerly Twitter), showed Kelce, known for always having an upbeat mood, rubbing his eye and looking down before gazing off into the distance.

“Looked like he was ready to cry, one follower commented.

“Looks absolutely DONE,” another one wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce looks downcast girlfriend taylor swift skips kansas city chifs game
Source: NBC

Travis Kelce's team won on September 22.

Article continues below advertisement

The day before the game, Swift was seen in New York, having dinner with pal Gigi Hadid, 29.

MORE ON:
Travis Kelce

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A source told Page Six that the two “had a good time” while having dinner in SoHo.

Article continues below advertisement

Swift and Hadid reportedly arrived at the restaurant around 8:30 p.m. and enjoyed their meal together before leaving nearly two hours later.

Article continues below advertisement

While many suspected Swift’s absence was the main reason for the athlete's seemingly gloomy vibe, he may also be frustrated with his performance.

On a recent episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce expressed frustration with how the season has been going for him.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce looks downcast girlfriend taylor swift skips kansas city chifs game
Source: MEGA

The two pictured at the U.S. Open in August.

Article continues below advertisement

“I used to get really, really pissed off and almost lose my cool a lot of the time from not having that success, knowing that I demand that out of myself,” the football star explained.

Article continues below advertisement

“I just like to play the game to such a high level of accountability that it’s just tough for me to deal with being mediocre or having stats that represent that,” he added.

The duo, who started dating in the summer of 2023, have been going strong.

“They’ve built a lot of trust. They both knew what they signed up for and navigated it well,” a source revealed.

“They’re in love and don’t care what others think,” the insider noted, adding that the “Cruel Summer” singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have a “good balance” between being in the limelight and spending time behind closed doors. “Staying in is a luxury for them. They enjoy cooking dinner together. It’s a refreshing contrast to their [public] lives."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.