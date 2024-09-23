Travis Kelce Looks Downcast as Girlfriend Taylor Swift Skips Kansas City Chiefs Game: Watch
Though the Kansas City Chiefs won the September 22 game, Travis Kelce still looked downcast as his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, wasn’t in the crowd.
The NFL star looked unhappy when cameras showed him sitting on the bench while the Falcons were ahead 14-10 before halftime.
One clip, posted on X (formerly Twitter), showed Kelce, known for always having an upbeat mood, rubbing his eye and looking down before gazing off into the distance.
“Looked like he was ready to cry, one follower commented.
“Looks absolutely DONE,” another one wrote.
The day before the game, Swift was seen in New York, having dinner with pal Gigi Hadid, 29.
A source told Page Six that the two “had a good time” while having dinner in SoHo.
Swift and Hadid reportedly arrived at the restaurant around 8:30 p.m. and enjoyed their meal together before leaving nearly two hours later.
While many suspected Swift’s absence was the main reason for the athlete's seemingly gloomy vibe, he may also be frustrated with his performance.
On a recent episode of his “New Heights” podcast, Kelce expressed frustration with how the season has been going for him.
“I used to get really, really pissed off and almost lose my cool a lot of the time from not having that success, knowing that I demand that out of myself,” the football star explained.
“I just like to play the game to such a high level of accountability that it’s just tough for me to deal with being mediocre or having stats that represent that,” he added.
The duo, who started dating in the summer of 2023, have been going strong.
“They’ve built a lot of trust. They both knew what they signed up for and navigated it well,” a source revealed.
“They’re in love and don’t care what others think,” the insider noted, adding that the “Cruel Summer” singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have a “good balance” between being in the limelight and spending time behind closed doors. “Staying in is a luxury for them. They enjoy cooking dinner together. It’s a refreshing contrast to their [public] lives."