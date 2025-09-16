Travis Kelce Trolled for Wearing Jorts to Patrick Mahomes' Birthday Party Alongside Taylor Swift: 'Such a Geek'

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce made quite an entrance at Patrick Mahomes’ 30th birthday party — and not just because he showed up hand in hand with Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs star turned heads with his outfit, stepping out in a crisp white button-down shirt, a tie and a bold choice of navy dress shorts paired with shiny black shoes.

Meanwhile, the rest of the group went full glam. Swift stunned in a black-and-ivory plaid Simkhai vest with a matching mini skirt and dark red Gucci platform heels, while Brittany Mahomes kept things chic alongside her husband, the birthday boy himself.

Source: @kanebrown/Instagram Travis Kelce showed up to Patrick Mahomes’ birthday party with Taylor Swift.

Country star Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, were also part of the stylish crowd.

📸| Kane Brown posted a picture with Taylor at Patrick's birthday party at 1587 after the game last night!!



"happy birthday Pat & congrats TT ❤️ thanks for hosting us Britt 🙏" pic.twitter.com/TLWf7hy3N9 — Taylor Swift Updates ❤️‍🔥 (@swifferupdates) September 16, 2025 Source: @swifferupdates/X

But it was Travis’ shorts that quickly stole the spotlight online as fans wasted no time roasting the tight end’s look, leaving comments like, “w-- is travis wearing,” and “Travis in his shorts.” Others piled on with, “Kelce is such a geek,” while one fan joked, “His fashion sense is jumping off of very tall somethings....” Another teased, “Tay looks so gorgeous & then there's Travis dressed like a giant toddler- (not hating but that outfit😭😭).”

Source: @kanebrown/Instagram;@hayleeparsons/Instagram The NFL star's shorts went viral.

Despite the commentary, the athlete looked unbothered, as he was all smiles alongside the group inside 1587 Prime, the soon-to-open steakhouse Travis and Patrick are launching.

Kane captioned the shot, “Happy birthday Pat & congrats TT. Thanks for hosting us Brit,” seemingly dropping a hint at Travis and Taylor’s recent engagement.

Source: MEGA The pop superstar kept things low-key at the recent Kansas City Chiefs game.

The pop icon’s low profile has fans buzzing that it’s all part of a bigger plan. According to Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop, the blonde beauty is gearing up for her most ambitious album rollout yet with The Life of a Showgirl. An industry insider claimed the 35-year-old is “keeping a low profile now so the impact will be massive when the album drops.”

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift is preparing to launch her new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' on October 3.

They added, “She’s about to launch the biggest push an album has had since [Michael Jackson’s] Thriller.” Another source doubled down, saying, “We’re talking wall-to-wall coverage — TV, streaming, social, stadiums. Once October hits, Taylor will be everywhere. This is the calm before the storm.”