Travis Kelce Trolled for Wearing Jorts to Patrick Mahomes' Birthday Party Alongside Taylor Swift: 'Such a Geek'
Travis Kelce made quite an entrance at Patrick Mahomes’ 30th birthday party — and not just because he showed up hand in hand with Taylor Swift.
The Kansas City Chiefs star turned heads with his outfit, stepping out in a crisp white button-down shirt, a tie and a bold choice of navy dress shorts paired with shiny black shoes.
Meanwhile, the rest of the group went full glam. Swift stunned in a black-and-ivory plaid Simkhai vest with a matching mini skirt and dark red Gucci platform heels, while Brittany Mahomes kept things chic alongside her husband, the birthday boy himself.
Country star Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, were also part of the stylish crowd.
But it was Travis’ shorts that quickly stole the spotlight online as fans wasted no time roasting the tight end’s look, leaving comments like, “w-- is travis wearing,” and “Travis in his shorts.”
Others piled on with, “Kelce is such a geek,” while one fan joked, “His fashion sense is jumping off of very tall somethings....”
Another teased, “Tay looks so gorgeous & then there's Travis dressed like a giant toddler- (not hating but that outfit😭😭).”
Despite the commentary, the athlete looked unbothered, as he was all smiles alongside the group inside 1587 Prime, the soon-to-open steakhouse Travis and Patrick are launching.
- Travis Kelce Surprises Girlfriend Taylor Swift With Eras Tour-Themed Party: See Photos From the Iconic Night
- Taylor Swift Leaves Chiefs Game With Travis Kelce Before Paying to Empty 'Entire' Restaurant for Rumored Date Night
- Travis Kelce Misses Taylor Swift's First Concert in Argentina to Attend BFF Patrick Mahomes' Charity Gala
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kane captioned the shot, “Happy birthday Pat & congrats TT. Thanks for hosting us Brit,” seemingly dropping a hint at Travis and Taylor’s recent engagement.
The bash comes right after the Chiefs’ tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in their much-hyped Super Bowl 2025 rematch on Sunday, September 14. While Taylor wasn’t spotted on camera during the game, she was in the stands supporting her man, E! News confirmed.
The pop icon’s low profile has fans buzzing that it’s all part of a bigger plan.
According to Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop, the blonde beauty is gearing up for her most ambitious album rollout yet with The Life of a Showgirl.
An industry insider claimed the 35-year-old is “keeping a low profile now so the impact will be massive when the album drops.”
They added, “She’s about to launch the biggest push an album has had since [Michael Jackson’s] Thriller.”
Another source doubled down, saying, “We’re talking wall-to-wall coverage — TV, streaming, social, stadiums. Once October hits, Taylor will be everywhere. This is the calm before the storm.”
The “Speak Now” hitmaker’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, officially drops October 3.