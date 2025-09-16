or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Travis Kelce
OK LogoNEWS

Travis Kelce Trolled for Wearing Jorts to Patrick Mahomes' Birthday Party Alongside Taylor Swift: 'Such a Geek'

travis kelce shorts birthday party
Source: MEGA;@kanebrown/Instagram

Travis Kelce was trolled after wearing shorts to Patrick Mahomes' birthday bash with Taylor Swift.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 16 2025, Published 7:17 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce made quite an entrance at Patrick Mahomes30th birthday party — and not just because he showed up hand in hand with Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs star turned heads with his outfit, stepping out in a crisp white button-down shirt, a tie and a bold choice of navy dress shorts paired with shiny black shoes.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the rest of the group went full glam. Swift stunned in a black-and-ivory plaid Simkhai vest with a matching mini skirt and dark red Gucci platform heels, while Brittany Mahomes kept things chic alongside her husband, the birthday boy himself.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Travis Kelce showed up to Patrick Mahomes’ birthday party with Taylor Swift.
Source: @kanebrown/Instagram

Travis Kelce showed up to Patrick Mahomes’ birthday party with Taylor Swift.

Article continues below advertisement

Country star Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, were also part of the stylish crowd.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @swifferupdates/X
Article continues below advertisement

But it was Travis’ shorts that quickly stole the spotlight online as fans wasted no time roasting the tight end’s look, leaving comments like, “w-- is travis wearing,” and “Travis in his shorts.”

Others piled on with, “Kelce is such a geek,” while one fan joked, “His fashion sense is jumping off of very tall somethings....”

Another teased, “Tay looks so gorgeous & then there's Travis dressed like a giant toddler- (not hating but that outfit😭😭).”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The NFL star's shorts went viral.
Source: @kanebrown/Instagram;@hayleeparsons/Instagram

The NFL star's shorts went viral.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the commentary, the athlete looked unbothered, as he was all smiles alongside the group inside 1587 Prime, the soon-to-open steakhouse Travis and Patrick are launching.

MORE ON:
Travis Kelce

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kane captioned the shot, “Happy birthday Pat & congrats TT. Thanks for hosting us Brit,” seemingly dropping a hint at Travis and Taylor’s recent engagement.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The pop superstar kept things low-key at the recent Kansas City Chiefs game.
Source: MEGA

The pop superstar kept things low-key at the recent Kansas City Chiefs game.

Article continues below advertisement

The bash comes right after the Chiefs’ tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in their much-hyped Super Bowl 2025 rematch on Sunday, September 14. While Taylor wasn’t spotted on camera during the game, she was in the stands supporting her man, E! News confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement

The pop icon’s low profile has fans buzzing that it’s all part of a bigger plan.

According to Rob Shuter’s #ShuterScoop, the blonde beauty is gearing up for her most ambitious album rollout yet with The Life of a Showgirl.

An industry insider claimed the 35-year-old is “keeping a low profile now so the impact will be massive when the album drops.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Taylor Swift is preparing to launch her new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' on October 3.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift is preparing to launch her new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl,' on October 3.

Article continues below advertisement

They added, “She’s about to launch the biggest push an album has had since [Michael Jackson’s] Thriller.

Another source doubled down, saying, “We’re talking wall-to-wall coverage — TV, streaming, social, stadiums. Once October hits, Taylor will be everywhere. This is the calm before the storm.”

The “Speak Now” hitmaker’s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, officially drops October 3.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.