Taylor Swift Spotted Enjoying Night Out in NYC — Without Boyfriend Travis Kelce

Since the Chiefs faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl, Swift and Kelce, 35, have kept a low profile. With the NFL off-season in full swing and Swift taking a break after her successful Eras tour, the couple has only been spotted together a handful of times.

Their limited public appearances raised concerns among fans about their relationship status. However, the two are simply savoring their downtime, according to multiple sources.

"It's been a dream period that's only solidified that they're on the same page about their future," the source revealed to Life & Style on April 16. "Taylor and Travis' time out of the limelight has given them a taste of what life will be like when they're married, not promoting anything and not on anyone's radar. They already knew how compatible they were, but this break away from everything has allowed them to grow closer and be even more certain."