Taylor Swift Spotted Enjoying Night Out in NYC — Without Boyfriend Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift dined solo at one of her favorite spots in New York City on Thursday, May 29, as rumors swirled about her relationship with Travis Kelce.
The "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me" singer, 35, was captured entering Italian restaurant Via Carota in videos shared online by fans.
Swift donned a mid-length black dress adorned with a floral pattern, accentuating her slim figure with a cinched black belt. She pulled her hair back into a sleek ponytail and completed her look with a black bag and chic heels.
Since the Chiefs faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl, Swift and Kelce, 35, have kept a low profile. With the NFL off-season in full swing and Swift taking a break after her successful Eras tour, the couple has only been spotted together a handful of times.
Their limited public appearances raised concerns among fans about their relationship status. However, the two are simply savoring their downtime, according to multiple sources.
"It's been a dream period that's only solidified that they're on the same page about their future," the source revealed to Life & Style on April 16. "Taylor and Travis' time out of the limelight has given them a taste of what life will be like when they're married, not promoting anything and not on anyone's radar. They already knew how compatible they were, but this break away from everything has allowed them to grow closer and be even more certain."
The couple was recently seen in Philadelphia celebrating Mother's Day alongside Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce and his family. Andrea Swift and Donna Kelce also joined the group for a festive brunch.
"We had a lot of people in, which was fun," Jason, 37, shared with Extra on May 12. "Life is crazy. So to pay homage to all the women that made that possible, it's a pretty special day."
While Travis has been training in Florida for the upcoming NFL season, he rented a home in Boca Raton. On May 23, a source reported that he and the "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" artist were seen holding hands and looking happy while dining at Harry's in Palm Beach.
Despite her global superstar status, Taylor has been living a "fairly normal" life while staying with Travis in Florida.
"Taylor has not been spotted much, but everyone is buzzing that she is here. Still, people really leave them alone," the insider told Life & Style on May 29.
The insider continued: "I think that has been a nice surprise for them. When they go out to eat or have drinks, people let them be. People in the neighborhood say she has been taking walks around with her security, so she is living fairly normally here."