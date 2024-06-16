Taylor Swift Fans Suspect Her 'Murder Mashup' at Liverpool Show Was a Dig at Ex Joe Alwyn After He Spoke About Their 'Hard' Split
Did Taylor Swift respond to Joe Alwyn’s recent comments about their split at her Liverpool show?
On Saturday, June 16, the pop sensation sang a “murder mashup” during her Eras Tour stop in Liverpool, which some fans believed to be a diss at her ex.
During the surprise song section of her three-hour show, the “Cruel Summer” songstress performed her 2022 song “Carolina” and her 2020 hit “No Body No Crime” on guitar.
“This one, I’m gonna call this the ‘murder mashup,'” she told the adoring audience at Anfield stadium.
Fans quickly pointed out how “No Body No Crime” is about a woman who killed her cheating husband and “Carolina” is featured in the murder mystery film Where the Crawdads Sing.
In response, Swifties couldn’t help but think the song choice could have been a dig at the actor, who spoke on their split earlier that day.
“OK, you have to give it to Taylor. A murder mashup right before she heads to London is hysterical,” one person penned, referring to the U.K. native, while another wrote, “And suddenly the murder mashup makes sense now. Good for her.”
"Murder mashup after all this J in the media discourse. With the lyric, I think he did it, but I just can't prove it over and over. I mean maybe not related, but funny anyway," a third shared.
During her live rendition of “No Body No Crime,” Swift sang, “Her husband’s acting different and it smells like infidelity.”
“They think she did it but they just can’t prove it / She thinks I did it but she just can’t prove it / No, no body, no crime,” the 14-time Grammy winner added.
Additionally, the plot of Where the Crawdad Sings shares a similar story of a woman suspected of killing her former lover.
While performing in the English city, she sang, "Carolina stains / On the dress she left / Indelible scars, pivotal mark."
Swift — who now dates football star Travis Kelce — continued, “Don’t leave / I’ll make a fist, I’ll make it count / And there are places I will never, ever go / And things that only Carolina will ever know.”
As OK! previously reported, the suspected bashing of Alwyn came after he broke his silence about the demise of his and Swift’s six-year romance.
"In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathize," he told The Sunday Times. "This isn’t a direct answer to your question, but just thinking about what I want to talk about."
"I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years. That is a hard thing to navigate," Alwyn admitted.
"What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later,” he explained. "It’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in. So, you have something very real suddenly thrown into a very unreal space: tabloids, social media, press, where it is then dissected, speculated on, pulled out of shape beyond recognition."