Taylor Swift Has Won Over Hundreds of Thousands of Fans (and a Stylish Brand) While Down Under in Australia

Taylor Swift is making headlines for her show-stopping Eras Tour, her relationship with Travis Kelce and her trendy looks.

From wearing skirts at NFL games to sporting vests and jackets, the blonde beauty, 34, always looks good whether she's on stage or at dinner with her gal pals.

Her latest obsession with preppy label GANT has now seen sales in Australia — where she is currently on tour — increase at a rapid rate.