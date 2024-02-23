Taylor Swift Has Won Over Hundreds of Thousands of Fans (and a Stylish Brand) While Down Under in Australia
Taylor Swift is making headlines for her show-stopping Eras Tour, her relationship with Travis Kelce and her trendy looks.
From wearing skirts at NFL games to sporting vests and jackets, the blonde beauty, 34, always looks good whether she's on stage or at dinner with her gal pals.
Her latest obsession with preppy label GANT has now seen sales in Australia — where she is currently on tour — increase at a rapid rate.
“We have seen a huge shift in interest and engagement from a whole new customer base of younger customers, which is definitely due to the Taylor influencer effect and her wearing our garments. Sales in our core preppy basics are stronger than ever," general Manager of GANT Australia Anna Mansour said about the brand which Swift frequently wears. (The Australian GANT is under licence by a Melbourne-based family.)
The "Cruel Summer" songstress wore GANT for her birthday in December, for the semi-final watching Kelce and for a girls' night out in New York. Each outfit was paired with her signature red lipstick.
Swift is not one to wear flashy outfits, which is likely why people immediately want to copy her style.
"Taylor Swift's style reflects her personal fashion choices rather than ones that conform to industry trends," Carolyn Mair, a chartered psychologist, fashion-business consultant, and the author of The Psychology of Fashion, said to Business Insider. "This authentic approach has made her a style icon and very relatable figure for her fans, almost like the girl next door — but better."
Mair said the Grammy winner's style can be described as "classic elegance" but also "a modern, eclectic twist."
"What sets her style apart from other celebrities is its remarkable versatility," she said. "Swift effortlessly transitions from vintage-inspired looks to contemporary, edgier ensembles — always maintaining an air of sophistication."
Since Swift's style is attainable, it makes sense people would try to emulate her recent looks.
"A parasocial relationship is a one-sided emotional connection with a media figure, celebrity, etc. that results from regular consumption of media content featuring this person, which leads to a sense of familiarity and connection with the celebrity," Mair said.
"And Swift's style offers a form of parasocial interaction," she added. "Many of her fashion choices can be emulated easily by her fans, which makes her even more aspirational and relatable."
