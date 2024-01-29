What Did Taylor Swift Really Say When the Cameras Showed Her During Travis Kelce's Game? See Fans' Mixed Thoughts
Up for interpretation? Social media users are once again having trouble deciphering something Taylor Swift said on television.
On Sunday, January 28, the "Love Story" singer sat in a private suite at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md., as she cheered on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs during their AFC championship win against the Baltimore Ravens.
At one point during the game, Swift was shown watching the matchup with her best friend Keleigh Sperry on the live broadcast, which was also displayed on a TV in the VIP suite.
As seen in the clip, Sperry, who's married to Miles Teller, realized she and Swift were on the screen, causing her to turn to the "Enchanted" hitmaker and seemingly mutter, "oh s---," before informing her bestie the two's interaction was being videotaped for the whole world to see.
Swift paused her locked-in focus on the game to glance up at the screen, where she seemed to get confused as to why she was being shown.
After some time passed by, some fans believe Swift stated, "oh, the Grammys," as a graphic for the awards show flashed at the bottom of the screen beneath footage of the pop sensation and Sperry, though other social media users are convinced she told the cameras to "go away."
- Taylor Swift Leaves Chiefs Game With Travis Kelce Before Paying to Empty 'Entire' Restaurant for Rumored Date Night
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Leave Chiefs Game Separately After Singer Was Spotted Bonding With His Mom
- Taylor Swift Is All Smiles as She Flies Solo at 'Eras Tour' Movie Red Carpet Premiere Without Travis Kelce
"Taylor Swift telling CBS to stop showing her, 'go away please.' Love her!" one person claimed, while another wrote, "Looks like she said, 'oh the Grammy’s' to me.
"It really is [annoying] when CBS kept focusing on her sometimes. The team members or their families & friends would get mad," a third user complained, while a fourth hater snubbed, "girl we don’t wanna see you anyways."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Swift previously provided her stance on the NFL's coverage of her at Kelce's games this season during her interview for TIME's 2023 Person of the Year.
"I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in," the "All Too Well" vocalist expressed during the December cover story. "There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once."
"I’m just there to support Travis," Swift sweetly noted of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end — whom she went public with in September 2023, when she attended one of his football games for the very first time.
The "Speak Now" singer quipped: "I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."