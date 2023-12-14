Taylor Swift Celebrates Birthday in NYC With Star-Studded Friends as NFL Kept Boyfriend Travis Kelce Stuck in Kansas City: Photos
Taylor Swift spent her 34th birthday without her lover.
On Wednesday, December 13, the pop star rang in her new age alongside several of her famous best friends — however, her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was unfortunately nowhere in sight.
Kelce was unable to make the trip to New York City due to the NFL's strict rules of mandatory attendance at practice, though Swift was still surrounded by people who love her.
Swift emerged for the first time on her birthday hand in hand with best friend Blake Lively, whom accompanied her blonde partner in crime for dinner at Freemans before they headed over to The Box nightclub to celebrate the "Love Story" singer's special day.
In photos obtained by OK!, the iconic best friend duo could be seen stepping out of an SUV in all-black ensembles and heading into the Manhattan eatery to fill up on food ahead of their night out in the city that never sleeps.
Swift's outfit gave off Midnights vibes, as her black dress shimmered like a twinkling night sky and featured a silver moon resting on a bed of clouds. The short design allowed the award-winning artist to show off her long legs, as she completed her look with a fluffy black coat, high platform pumps, a bejeweled silver handbag, a dainty chain necklace and a classic red lip.
Lively matched Swift's aesthetic in a black leather midi dress and fashionable stiletto boots.
After dinner, the pair made their way over to the nightclub, where they were joined by Swift's famous friends Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, Miles Teller, his wife Keleigh Sperry, sisters Este and Alana Haim and Antoni Porowski.
(Don't worry, Swift spent the night before her birthday with her all-time bestie Selena Gomez!)
By the end of the evening, Swift was still looking as perfect as ever as she held hands with Sperry and Teller while walking down a road in NYC.
Despite the "Enchanted" singer having a fun evening with friends, it was evident someone special was missing from the festivities.
All eyes had been on Kelce to see how he'd mark Swift's birthday — especially after reports claimed he had a huge birthday party in the works — though it seems the couple kept things private and either plan to celebrate at a later date or perhaps already secretively celebrated on their own.
The couple did spend time together last weekend, when they were caught locking lips at Miracle on Main Street Christmas bar in Kansas City after the Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 10.