Travis Kelce Is 'Planning to Spend' His 'Free Time' on the Road With Girlfriend Taylor Swift: 'He's in Awe of Her When She Performs'
Travis Kelce will do his best, as the Kansas City Chiefs tight end reportedly plans to follow his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, around the world for the "Lover" singer's ongoing international leg of The Eras Tour throughout his off-season from the NFL.
"He’s had to miss most of her concerts because of football season, but now that he has some free time, he’s planning to spend it with Taylor," a source sweetly spilled to a news publication, noting, "he’s going to tag along with her on the road."
The confidante continued: "Taylor will be busy, of course, but Travis just wants to be there to see her work. He's always in awe of her when she performs, and he pampers her after her shows."
While Swift will need to rest her voice and maintain a short list of rules to make sure she's well-rested for her intense tour schedule, Kelce is still "hoping they can take a few private side trips and have some intimate candlelit dinners."
Essentially, after Swift was so supportive of Kelce by appearing at roughly a dozen of his football games this season, it's now the Chiefs tight end's turn to repay the favor.
Kelce's journey across the world has already begun, too, as he reportedly used Swift's private jet to meet her in Australia for her four-night set of concerts in Sydney, one of the country's largest cities.
The fan-favorite lovebirds were last seen together leaving a Super Bowl after-party in Las Vegas, Nev., before the "Love Story" singer jetted off to Melbourne for her first string of shows Down Under.
According to a source, Kelce flew from Sin City to Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 20, before boarding a plane that made a pit stop in Hawaii. His travels are expected to end up by Swift's side in Sydney.
A second insider confirmed the plane was, in fact, his Grammy-winning girlfriend's, as OK! previously reported.
The exciting update from sources comes after Ed Kelce, Travis' father, teased about his son's travel plans during a guest appearance on Australia's Today show earlier this week.
Ed noted he "wouldn't be surprised" if Travis joined his girlfriend in Australia, before mentioning his youngest child would "really like to see Singapore" as well, which just so happens to be where Taylor will perform six concerts at the beginning of next month.
"I don't know, I'd heard a rumor to that, and I've gotta call into him," Ed joked with what seemed to be a smirk spread across his face, signaling he likely knows more about Travis' schedule than the dad-of-two is willing to share.
