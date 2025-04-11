'Upset' Taylor Swift Is Taking Legal Action Against Kanye West 'Defaming Her Career,' Source Claims

The “Don’t Blame Me” singer and the dad-of-four have had a longstanding feud since 2009, when West ambushed her on stage at the MTV VMAs. Despite years of rumored song lyrics about their controversy, their tiff took a turn this year when West tweeted several false claims about the singer.

“I’m mad I haven’t f----- Taylor Swift… yet. I know Taylor like how the f--- he know that,” the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” artist tweeted in April.

He even went on to graphically accuse Swift of sleeping with multiple celebrities.

“I'll show you an example of racism, Justin Bieber and Harry Styles f----- Taylor Swift from both sides and didn't call me. Oh, I forgot, I can't hold water. ON EVERYTHING THIS TWEET IS ONE THOUSAND PERCENT TRUE,” he added.