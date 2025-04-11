'Upset' Taylor Swift Is Taking Legal Action Against Kanye West 'Defaming Her Career,' Source Claims
Taylor Swift has reportedly had enough.
According to a source close to the “Blank Space” singer, Swift has allegedly filed a cease and desist order against Kanye West after his recent remarks about her on X.
“This isn’t just [West] gossiping. This is [West] sexually harassing a woman, defaming her and intending to cause harm to her and to her career,” the source told a news outlet.
The source claimed the legal document ordered the “Heartless” rapper to stop making public slanderous statements about the star immediately.
The insider stated that Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is furious over West’s claims and wants to confront the rapper. “Taylor’s clearly upset, and Travis is obviously supporting her. There must be consequences. West would never dare say this to her face,” they explained.
The “Don’t Blame Me” singer and the dad-of-four have had a longstanding feud since 2009, when West ambushed her on stage at the MTV VMAs. Despite years of rumored song lyrics about their controversy, their tiff took a turn this year when West tweeted several false claims about the singer.
“I’m mad I haven’t f----- Taylor Swift… yet. I know Taylor like how the f--- he know that,” the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” artist tweeted in April.
He even went on to graphically accuse Swift of sleeping with multiple celebrities.
“I'll show you an example of racism, Justin Bieber and Harry Styles f----- Taylor Swift from both sides and didn't call me. Oh, I forgot, I can't hold water. ON EVERYTHING THIS TWEET IS ONE THOUSAND PERCENT TRUE,” he added.
- Kanye West Says He’s 'Mad' Taylor Swift Hasn’t 'F-----' Him After Accusing Her of Ruining His Chance to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show
- Kanye West Claims He's Not Taylor Swift's Enemy, Was on 'Her Side' in Scooter Braun Masters Ordeal
- Kanye West Blames Taylor Swift for Never Being 'Allowed' to Perform at Super Bowl Amid Their Long-Standing Feud
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
West also claimed the “Cardigan” singer ruined his chance to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show.
“I never was allowed to do the Super Bowl because of 3 moments. George Bush don't care about black people. The Taylor Swift movement moment. Wearing a MAGA hat,” West said. “How it feel to be the best living and blocked from the main stage because of being ahead of my time (And I mean all of this before I went full Nazi of course).”
West has also fueled the fire between himself and the Kardashian family. In fact, the rapper recently shared a video via X, where he called his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, his “public enemy.”
Additionally, he slammed Khloé Kardashian for posting a photo of his 11-year-old daughter, North West, on Snapchat. “It's difficult when you know your children are being indoctrinated and used. People know why I went crazy. Now I'm in a place where I have to dissociate or go to jail,” the artist spilled.
Financial Express reported on Swift's alleged cease and desist.