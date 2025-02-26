Travis Kelce Reveals He Listened to Girlfriend Taylor Swift's Sad Music Following Super Bowl Loss: Watch
Travis Kelce turned to girlfriend Taylor Swift in an unexpected way after losing the 2025 Super Bowl.
On the Wednesday, February 26, episode of the “New Heights” podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 35, revealed he’s been listening to the Eras Tour star’s music after his team squandered their chance at the championship.
Brother Jason Kelce began by asking Travis if he listens to “sad music” when he’s down, to which the Grotesquerie actor stated, “Jason, the only way you can find yourself in the light is to find yourself in the dark first. Right. I listen to music that is very telling of my mood.”
Jason — who shares three daughters with wife Kylie Kelce — said he turns to “sad country songs” when he’s in a bad mood.
Travis then noted, “I just listen to Taylor's music. She has something for everything.”
“That's fair. That's a good point. No matter what mood, you can find some Taylor music,” Jason agreed of the Grammy winner, who has pop, country, folk and alternative albums.
“And how the Eagles broke my heart,” Travis said of the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the Chiefs 40-22 on February 9.
Taylor, 35, was spotted cheering on her boyfriend at the big game at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans earlier this month.
When the game ended, the football player looked distraught as he joined his boo in the private box she was watching from.
In a video clip obtained by Entertainment Tonight from the night, Travis wore rust-colored pants and a matching shiny top as he walked by with a face of disappointment.
People then took digs at the celeb on X, formerly known as Twitter, after seeing the clip.
“Travis’ performance did not surprise me at all,” one person wrote. “He hasn't played to his potential since beginning his romance with Swift and they went out the night before the game. Taylor gets her way and destroys a good player, but he let her.”
Many bashed Travis’ ensemble, with one user calling him “Scooby Doo,” while others blamed Taylor for the bad outfit.
“I don't care who she is and how much money she has no woman would ever make me wear something I didn't like,” another individual dissed. “That's what she wants him to wear. She probably bought it goofy as h---. She got tired of him wearing baggy clothes all the time. That's her dressing him."
Another person brought Taylor’s political affiliations into the discussion, saying the billionaire “really knows how to pick them,” referencing how Kamala Harris and Travis both recently lost on the national stage.