Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Enjoy Date Night in L.A. as Couple Spends Intimate Time Together Amid Break From Their Busy Schedules
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's "Love Story" has made its way all around the world — though the couple most recently touched down in Los Angeles.
On Saturday night, March 16, the 34-year-olds were spotted on a dinner date at The Bird Streets Club, a private Hollywood hotspot known to be frequented by A-list stars trying to keep away from the public eye, a new report revealed.
Swift and Kelce were with another unidentified couple during the weekend outing, when they ironically ran into Disney CEO Bob Iger just days after the 14-time Grammy winner's Eras Tour concert film became available for streaming on Disney+.
"Bob jumped up from his seat the minute [Taylor] walked in," an eyewitness spilled to a news publication of the 73-year-old executive, who was allegedly "fawning over" Swift as he dined with his wife, Willow Bay, 60.
While it appears no photos were captured of the lovebirds, top stars like Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey, Timothée Chalamet and more have all been previously photographed attending one of the most celebrity-loved, exclusive, members-only clubs in the world.
Swift and Kelce have been trying to soak up as much time together as they can in the midst of the "Cruel Summer" singer's break from her world tour and the Kanas City Chief's tight end's offseason from the NFL.
"They don’t want to spend too much time apart," a source spilled to a seperate news outlet earlier this month. "They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together."
The insider added: "They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed."
Despite wanting their much-needed alone time, Swift and Kelce also plan to prioritize hanging out with their loved ones during the rare lull in their schedules.
The flames "intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family," at "small, intimate gatherings," which are likely to take place at their homes or at private places like The Bird Streets Club.
The "All Too Well" hitmaker and the three-time Super Bowl champion first went public with their relationship in September 2023 and have been going strong ever since.