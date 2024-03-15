Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are 'Talking About Going on a Private Vacation' Before Singer's New Album Drops, Claims Insider
Taylor Swift is ready for boyfriend Travis Kelce to grab his passport and her hand!
Now that the singer is on hiatus from the international leg of The Eras Tour, Swift and her boyfriend — who's in the midst of the NFL offseason — are "focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home," a source shared.
However, they may also soon pack their bags for a scenic trip together.
The insider told a news outlet the 34-year-old stars are "having low-key and chill time together," which includes watching TV and movies at the blonde beauty's house in California.
"They can finally rest and intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family," the source said.
The Grammy winner is also gearing up for the release of her 11th album, The Tortured Poets Department, which debuts on Friday, April 19. But before that, the duo is "talking about going on a private vacation where no one can find them."
Swift's tour resumes in Paris in May, but the couple is still determined to "see each other as much as possible" when she's back on the road since "they don’t want to spend too much time apart."
The lovebirds have been traveling the globe since getting together over the summer, as Swift attended a total of 13 Kansas City Chiefs games, including the Super Bowl, while Kelce saw his leading lady perform in Argentina, Australia and Singapore.
On the latest episode of the athlete's "New Heights" podcast, he shared details from their excursions, revealing they had "fun times in Singapore."
"I got to check out the world's largest greenhouse. How about that? I'm a big plant guy. Loved seeing f------ enormous trees. It was cool as f---, they had the world's biggest waterfall in a greenhouse, too," he detailed. "It was awesome, man. Everything was blooming at the same time, it was so f------ unique and so nice."
"I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras Tour," the tight end continued. "The last of the leg that Taylor has until she's back at it here in a couple months. Yeah outside of that, got to eat some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views. Everything over there just seems so nice."
The twosome was able to evade the paparazzi for the most part, which couldn't be said for their outing in Sydney, Australia, where photographers took to the sky to snap pics of the couple.
"Australia did not disappoint. It was amazing over there. I only went to Sydney — it was a beautiful city," recalled Kelce. "When I landed in Australia ... there were full-on helicopters just flying around. Yeah they helicopter'ed us — well not us, Taylor. This is all because Taylor is the biggest and the best thing possible."
Us Weekly reported on the couple's plans.