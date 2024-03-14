Travis Kelce Hits Justin Timberlake Concert Without Pop Star Girlfriend Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift may be back stateside, but Travis Kelce still went to the Justin Timberlake concert solo.
On Wednesday, March 13, the Kansas City Chiefs player was spotted in the background of music producer Khris Riddick-Tynes' Instagram Story as he jammed out to the “Mirrors” singer’s performance.
While Kelce was definitely at the show, Swift was nowhere to be seen. The pop sensation seemingly missed out, as the crowd was treated to a surprise *NSYNC reunion. The famous boy band sang their massive hits, including “Bye Bye Bye” and “Girlfriend,” for their adoring fans.
As OK! previously reported, the pair were last seen together on Sunday, March 10, while attending Madonna and Guy Oseary's 2024 Oscars after-party, which was held at the music manager's home in the Hollywood Hills of California.
Jennifer Lawrence, Lily Gladstone, Miles Teller, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler and Leonardo DiCaprio were also at the star-studded event to celebrate the industry’s biggest night in film.
The duo, who began dating in July 2023, made it to the bash just after returning from Singapore, where Swift performed six nights of her record-breaking Eras Tour.
Upon his return, the 2024 Super Bowl winner gushed over his trip to the international city while chatting with his brother, Jason Kelce, during the Wednesday, March 13, episode of their “New Heights” podcast.
"Fun times in Singapore," Travis stated.
"I got to check out the world's largest greenhouse. How about that? I'm a big plant guy. Loved seeing f------ enormous trees. It was cool as f---, they had the world's biggest waterfall in a greenhouse, too," he added of his vacation, where he was joined by a few of his pals.
"It was awesome man. Everything was blooming at the same time, it was so f------ unique and so nice," he continued.
Travis then mentioned his girlfriend, who traveled from Japan last month to watch him play in the Super Bowl.
"I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras Tour," he shared. "The last of the leg that Taylor has until she's back at it here in a couple months. Yeah outside of that, got to eat some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views. Everything over there just seems so nice."
During his visit, Travis was spotted hugging Taylor backstage at the end of her concert. The pair would not let go of each other as fans cheered on the power duo. Videos of the athlete and his friends rocking out to Swift’s 3.5 hour concert also went viral across social media.