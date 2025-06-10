or
Article continues below advertisement
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spark Marriage Rumors After Major Detail Spotted in New Photo

taylor swift travis kelce marriage rumors
Source: @swifferupdates/X; @elliestyled/Instagram

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fueled marriage rumors after their names appeared together in an invite.

By:

June 10 2025, Published 7:44 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just gave fans something new to obsess over!

Over the weekend, Swifties and football fans alike were buzzing after a photo surfaced from Chicago Bears player Cole Kmet and Emily Jarosz’s wedding on Saturday, June 8. Event planner Ellie Nottoli posted a snap from the celebration that showed an envelope addressed to none other than “Taylor and Travis Kelce.”

Article continues below advertisement

Even though the pop queen and the NFL star didn’t actually attend the event, their names were included on the guest list, placing them at “Table 13” — a number that is near and dear to Swift's heart.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor and travis kelce spark speculation
Source: @elliestyled/Instagram

A wedding invite labeled 'Taylor and Travis Kelce' sparked online marriage rumors.

Article continues below advertisement

Nottoli, who shared a behind-the-scenes look at the wedding on her Instagram Stories, highlighted some of the “personalized touches” from the ceremony.

“We all know Taylor and Travis were at a different wedding in Tennessee,” she said, referring to Kelce’s cousin’s nuptials that same weekend, where the couple was seen in several fan-snapped photos. “But each guest had an envelope that was adhered to a beautiful backdrop, and Emily wrote love notes to all of her guests.”

Article continues below advertisement
tayvis wedding invite table
Source: @elliestyled/Instagram

The couple was listed at 'Table 13,' Taylor Swift’s lucky number.

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, seeing the names “Taylor and Travis Kelce” together sparked wedding rumors in the comments section.

“They got married?” one fan asked, while a second chimed in, "I KNEW IT!!"

Another couldn’t get over the number, writing, “Table 13 😭."

“Ummmmm Taylor Kelce does fit, it should be TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS SWIFT,” a third fan chimed in.

“And at every table, I'll save you a seat!! Lover!!!!” another gushed, referencing lyrics from Swift’s romantic track “Lover.”

Still, one user tried to shake off the hearsay, stating: “This is very common for couples (married and unmarried) for weddings. It’s the aesthetic."

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift

Article continues below advertisement
taylor travis allegedly tied the knot
Source: @swifferupdates/X

The pair attended Travis Kelce’s cousin’s wedding in early June.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Swift and Kelce actually spent that weekend attending a family wedding for Kelce’s cousin in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, June 6.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the duo at the event, where they danced together and were seen lovingly watching the newlyweds take the floor.

Swift wore a strapless blue floral Markarian dress priced at $1,995, styling her blonde curls loose and soft, with minimal accessories. Kelce kept things relaxed but polished with a brown and white checkered shirt, unbuttoned just enough to show a peek of chest hair and a middle part in his hair.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce tennessee wedding
Source: @swifferupdates/X

Days earlier, they were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner in Palm Beach.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @swifferupdates/X
Article continues below advertisement

In one adorable clip, the couple swayed side by side in their seats as the bride and groom had their first dance.

Their sweet wedding cameo comes just days after they were seen at Buccan, a buzzy spot in Palm Beach on Wednesday, June 4. A source who happened to be nearby couldn’t help but notice the two enjoying a "fairly normal" life in Florida.

“I vaguely felt someone come in — just out of my peripheral vision; I didn’t even look,” the source told a news outlet. “I didn’t want to stare, but then I casually took time and looked over there.”

“They were a giggly couple on a date. They were just adorable,” the insider added.

