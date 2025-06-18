or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Travis Kelce
OK LogoCOUPLES

Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce Reveals What's on Their Movie Watch List as Engagement Rumors Ramp Up

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: mega

Travis Kelce revealed one of the movies that's on his and girlfriend Taylor Swift's watch list.

By:

June 18 2025, Published 3:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are just like any other couple!

On the Wednesday, June 18, episode of the athlete and his brother Jason Kelce's podcast, "New Heights," the Kansas City Chiefs star revealed he and the singer love to have a movie night.

Article continues below advertisement

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Have a 'Movie List'

taylor swift travis kelce movie watch list
Source: New Heights Podcast

Travis Kelce revealed he and Taylor Swift are eager to watch 'Pretty Woman' together.

As the siblings discussed what they should watch and chat about for a future episode of their popular podcast, Travis revealed one of the flicks he wants to see with his girlfriend.

"We could do Brink," Travis said of the Disney Channel in-line skating movie. "We mentioned Pretty Woman — that's been on me and Tay's movie list for a while. I'm down to watch it."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Engagement Rumors Continue to Swirl

taylor swift travis kelce movie watch list
Source: mega

The stars are currently living in Florida together.

The power couple, who went public with their romance in September 2023, have sparked engagement rumors lately, with the gossip hitting a peak after event planner Ellie Nottoli posted a snap from Chicago Bears player Cole Kmet’s wedding that featured an envelope addressed to “Taylor and Travis Kelce.”

However, the speculation was never confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Travis Kelce

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

taylor swift travis kelce movie watch list
Source: mega

The stars first began dating in 2023.

The two have recently been shacking up in Florida as the tight end begins preseason training.

As OK! reported, a source said the stars, both 35, have been enjoying their time away from the limelight.

"Taylor has not been spotted much, but everyone is buzzing that she is here. Still, people really leave them alone. I think that has been a nice surprise for them," the insider told a news outlet of Taylor and Travis living in the Sunshine State. "When they go out to eat or have drinks, people let them be. People in the neighborhood say she has been taking walks around with her security, so she is living fairly normally here."

Article continues below advertisement

The Power Couple Packed on the PDA at the Stanley Cup Finals

travis kelce taylor swift movie watch list
Source: @TSUpdating/x;@tayvishaze/x

The duo got cozy when they went to a hockey game on June 12.

Another source shared with a separate outlet, "It's been a dream period that's only solidified that they're on the same page about their future. Taylor and Travis' time out of the limelight has given them a taste of what life will be like when they're married, not promoting anything, and not on anyone's radar. They already knew how compatible they were, but this break away from everything has allowed them to grow closer and be even more certain."

Article continues below advertisement

The stars did step out for a public date night on Thursday, June 12, to watch game four of the Stanley Cup Finals.

The couple packed on the PDA, as they held hands, kissed and had their arms wrapped around each other throughout the game, which took place in Florida.

Travis went viral for his attire, as when he was sitting down, his upper thighs could be seen up his shorts.

"Those shorts were such a TERRIBLE decision on Travis' part. Lmfaoooo," one person laughed over the ordeal on social meda, while another tweeted, "OMG get longer shorts Travis."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.