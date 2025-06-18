Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce Reveals What's on Their Movie Watch List as Engagement Rumors Ramp Up
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are just like any other couple!
On the Wednesday, June 18, episode of the athlete and his brother Jason Kelce's podcast, "New Heights," the Kansas City Chiefs star revealed he and the singer love to have a movie night.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Have a 'Movie List'
As the siblings discussed what they should watch and chat about for a future episode of their popular podcast, Travis revealed one of the flicks he wants to see with his girlfriend.
"We could do Brink," Travis said of the Disney Channel in-line skating movie. "We mentioned Pretty Woman — that's been on me and Tay's movie list for a while. I'm down to watch it."
Engagement Rumors Continue to Swirl
The power couple, who went public with their romance in September 2023, have sparked engagement rumors lately, with the gossip hitting a peak after event planner Ellie Nottoli posted a snap from Chicago Bears player Cole Kmet’s wedding that featured an envelope addressed to “Taylor and Travis Kelce.”
However, the speculation was never confirmed.
The two have recently been shacking up in Florida as the tight end begins preseason training.
As OK! reported, a source said the stars, both 35, have been enjoying their time away from the limelight.
"Taylor has not been spotted much, but everyone is buzzing that she is here. Still, people really leave them alone. I think that has been a nice surprise for them," the insider told a news outlet of Taylor and Travis living in the Sunshine State. "When they go out to eat or have drinks, people let them be. People in the neighborhood say she has been taking walks around with her security, so she is living fairly normally here."
The Power Couple Packed on the PDA at the Stanley Cup Finals
Another source shared with a separate outlet, "It's been a dream period that's only solidified that they're on the same page about their future. Taylor and Travis' time out of the limelight has given them a taste of what life will be like when they're married, not promoting anything, and not on anyone's radar. They already knew how compatible they were, but this break away from everything has allowed them to grow closer and be even more certain."
The stars did step out for a public date night on Thursday, June 12, to watch game four of the Stanley Cup Finals.
The couple packed on the PDA, as they held hands, kissed and had their arms wrapped around each other throughout the game, which took place in Florida.
Travis went viral for his attire, as when he was sitting down, his upper thighs could be seen up his shorts.
"Those shorts were such a TERRIBLE decision on Travis' part. Lmfaoooo," one person laughed over the ordeal on social meda, while another tweeted, "OMG get longer shorts Travis."