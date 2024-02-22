OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Are Making a Joint Effort' to Keep Their Relationship Thriving

Source: mega
By:

Feb. 22 2024, Published 5:35 p.m. ET

Travis Kelce is one supportive boyfriend!

After attending a few post-Super Bowl events in America, the athlete flew out to Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, February 20, so he could be with girlfriend Taylor Swift as she kicks off the next leg of The Eras Tour.

Source: @chariah_/instagram

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift went public with their romance in September 2023.

"Taylor and Travis are both super busy right now, but they are trying their best to prioritize each other and their relationship," a source spilled on the pair's dynamic. "Travis is very into Taylor and wanted to be there to support her during her shows in Australia."

"He’s grateful that she showed up for him during a very hectic time in her career and made it a point to do the same for her," the insider noted, referring to how Swift, 34, attended the Super Bowl and 12 other Kansas City Chiefs games this past NFL season. "They're making a joint effort to make things work."

Source: mega

The duo packed on the PDA after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on February 11.

In the Grammy winner's six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn, 33, the two hardly ever stepped out together or attended each other's career functions, but Swift is done trying to conceal her life.

"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care," she told TIME of watching Kelce's football games. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. We’re just proud of each other."

Source: mega

The singer has four concerts in Sydney, Australia.

In a separate interview, the Ohio native touched on the public nature of their romance, explaining, "I do, you know, have a guarded approach to it. But at the same time, I know what me and Taylor have is special, so I get [the fan interest]."

It's unclear how many shows the tight end will be around for, as after four shows in Sydney, Swift has six concerts in Singapore starting on March 2.

Source: mega

The couple was seen kissing backstage after one of Swift's November shows in Argentina.

As OK! reported, Kelce, 34, will likely be in the crowd when she hits Europe.

"He booked some very nice hotels suites and tables at great restaurants to take her on days off," an additional source spilled to a magazine. "He wants to take her on romantic getaways to have her relax and go discover those nice cities and European romantic places together."

"He also booked tables and quick day trips to some food and wine tours, as he wants to take her to Italy’s rural side, and spend time with her in the most gorgeous vineyards and beautiful countryside spots," they spilled.

Swift's tour runs through December 2024.

Entertainment Tonight spoke with a source about Kelce putting in the effort to see the superstar on tour.

