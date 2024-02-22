Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Are Making a Joint Effort' to Keep Their Relationship Thriving

"Taylor and Travis are both super busy right now, but they are trying their best to prioritize each other and their relationship," a source spilled on the pair's dynamic. "Travis is very into Taylor and wanted to be there to support her during her shows in Australia."

"He’s grateful that she showed up for him during a very hectic time in her career and made it a point to do the same for her," the insider noted, referring to how Swift, 34, attended the Super Bowl and 12 other Kansas City Chiefs games this past NFL season. "They're making a joint effort to make things work."