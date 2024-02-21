Taylor Swift Sends Her Private Jet to Pick Up Boyfriend Travis Kelce and Bring Him to Australia: Sources
Taylor Swift's lover is on his way to see her in Australia!
According to reports, Travis Kelce is using her private jet to see the music icon as she kicks off four concerts in Sydney.
One source claimed the athlete, 34, flew from Las Vegas to Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 20, and then boarded a plane that made a pit stop in Hawaii. From the island, the aircraft will head Down Under, where Swift, also 34, has been since last week. A separate news outlet claimed Kelce's flights out of Los Angeles and Hawaii came courtesy of the Grammy winner's private plane.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end wasn't able to make it to her Melbourne shows since he had prior commitments, including the Super Bowl parade in Missouri and a celebrity golf tournament in Las Vegas.
As OK! reported, the NFL star's dad, Ed Kelce, hinted at his son's plans during a recent interview, noting he "wouldn't be surprised" if his offspring heads to Australia this week. He admitted Travis would "really like to see Singapore" as well, where the blonde beauty performs six shows starting in early March.
The patriarch also raved over the "You Belong With Me" crooner, whom he's been seen chatting with at several Chiefs games.
"I think she's very down to earth, a very grounded person," Ed shared. "When you consider all the attention and adulation that follows her, it's kind of remarkable that she is just like the girl next door. That's the only way I can put it really."
“She’s probably the most famous person in the world, but she doesn’t seem like it," the dad-of-two explained. "She’s so warm and so gracious."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Ed Kelce Teases Possibility of Son Travis Joining Girlfriend Taylor Swift in Australia for Next Set of Eras Tour Shows
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Hate Being Apart' Amid Hot and Heavy Romance: 'If They're Not Together, They're FaceTiming Nonstop'
- Taylor Swift Is 'All in' With Travis Kelce: 'She’s a Total Romantic'
He also hit it off with the vocalist's dad, Scott Swift.
"Scott played college football, so he was right into it. I think he likes that his daughter is dating a football player and not a musician," Ed quipped.
The Swift family was in attendance at the February 11 Super Bowl, where Travis and his teammates came out with a victory.
After the big win, Taylor and Travis kissed and embraced as confetti fell over the field, and microphones picked up on their sweet conversation.
"Thank you for coming, baby," the "New Heights" podcast co-host told his girlfriend, who replied, "Oh, I cannot believe that. I can't believe you. How did you do that?"
"Thank you for the support. Thank you for making it halfway across the world," he gushed of Taylor flying back from her Tokyo, Japan, concerts to attend the game. "You’re the best, baby. The absolute best."
"Was it electric?" he asked of watching the match.
"It was unbelievable," gushed the "Karma" crooner.
TMZ and Daily Mail reported on Kelce's flights.