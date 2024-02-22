Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Look Loved Up at Sydney Zoo After Pop Star's Boyfriend Joins Her in Australia for Eras Tour: Watch
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were able to squeeze in an exciting date before the pop star begins her four-night set of sold-out shows in Sydney, Australia.
On Thursday, February 22, the A-list couple was spotted casually strolling through Sydney Zoo — just one day after Kelce touched down in his girlfriend's private jet to meet her on the latest stop of her record-breaking Eras Tour.
In a video shared to social media, the "Love Story" singer and the three-time Super Bowl champion could be seen with their arms around one another, as they watched the fascinating views of various animal exhibits.
According to a news outlet, Kelce and Swift were provided a private tour of the property, during which they hand-fed kangaroos and snapped sweet selfies together.
The dynamic duo, both 34, opted for comfort when choosing what to wear for the outdoor occasion, with Swift sporting sneakers, denim shorts and a red tank top, while Kelce donned red shorts, a white baseball hat, white sneakers and a black T-shirt.
Australia's Sydney Zoo appeared to blow the 14-time Grammy winner away, as she was spotted visiting there just one day prior. It seems she left impressed and wanted her boyfriend to experience the same feeling.
After the date went viral on X (formerly named Twitter), fans noticed Sabrina Carpenter, who is opening for Swift during this set of performances, had tagged along as a "third wheel" at the daytime date.
Others lightly poked fun at the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker, calling her a "millennial" for visiting the zoo two days in a row.
While in one of Australia's largest cities, Swift certainly has enough room to host Kelce — and the friend he appeared to arrive with — in her luxurious Crown Towers' presidential villa in Sydney's Barangaroo, which goes for a hefty $25,000 per night.
The fancy two-level suite sits on the 88th floor of the property, providing stunning views of the city, as well as a living area, kitchen bar, pool table and media room.
Additionally included is a romantic marble spa bath and an open-terrace featuring a heated, private infinity pool.
It's believed Kelce will accompany Taylor on the next stop of her ongoing world tour too, as his father, Ed Kelce, hinted during a recent talk show appearance.
After admitting he "wouldn't be surprised" if his youngest son arrived in Australia this week, Ed confessed Travis would also "really like to see Singapore," which just so happens to be the next stop for Taylor, who will spend the first two weekends of March playing six shows at National Stadium in the island country.
