OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Taylor Swift
OK LogoCOUPLES

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Look Loved Up at Sydney Zoo After Pop Star's Boyfriend Joins Her in Australia for Eras Tour: Watch

taylor swift travis kelce zoo date australia eras tour
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 22 2024, Published 10:21 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were able to squeeze in an exciting date before the pop star begins her four-night set of sold-out shows in Sydney, Australia.

On Thursday, February 22, the A-list couple was spotted casually strolling through Sydney Zoo — just one day after Kelce touched down in his girlfriend's private jet to meet her on the latest stop of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce zoo date australia eras tour
Source: 9News Australia

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift held hands during a private tour around Sydney Zoo,

In a video shared to social media, the "Love Story" singer and the three-time Super Bowl champion could be seen with their arms around one another, as they watched the fascinating views of various animal exhibits.

According to a news outlet, Kelce and Swift were provided a private tour of the property, during which they hand-fed kangaroos and snapped sweet selfies together.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @tayvisendgame/X
Article continues below advertisement

The dynamic duo, both 34, opted for comfort when choosing what to wear for the outdoor occasion, with Swift sporting sneakers, denim shorts and a red tank top, while Kelce donned red shorts, a white baseball hat, white sneakers and a black T-shirt.

Australia's Sydney Zoo appeared to blow the 14-time Grammy winner away, as she was spotted visiting there just one day prior. It seems she left impressed and wanted her boyfriend to experience the same feeling.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce zoo date australia eras tour
Source: 9News Australia

The lovebirds were joined by Sabrina Carpenter while feeding kangaroos at the zoo.

Article continues below advertisement

After the date went viral on X (formerly named Twitter), fans noticed Sabrina Carpenter, who is opening for Swift during this set of performances, had tagged along as a "third wheel" at the daytime date.

Others lightly poked fun at the "Cruel Summer" hitmaker, calling her a "millennial" for visiting the zoo two days in a row.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce zoo date australia eras tour
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce flew to join Taylor Swift in Australia for the latest stop on her Eras Tour.

MORE ON:
Taylor Swift
Article continues below advertisement

While in one of Australia's largest cities, Swift certainly has enough room to host Kelce — and the friend he appeared to arrive with — in her luxurious Crown Towers' presidential villa in Sydney's Barangaroo, which goes for a hefty $25,000 per night.

The fancy two-level suite sits on the 88th floor of the property, providing stunning views of the city, as well as a living area, kitchen bar, pool table and media room.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift travis kelce zoo date australia eras tour
Source: MEGA

The couple went public with their relationship in September 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally included is a romantic marble spa bath and an open-terrace featuring a heated, private infinity pool.

It's believed Kelce will accompany Taylor on the next stop of her ongoing world tour too, as his father, Ed Kelce, hinted during a recent talk show appearance.

After admitting he "wouldn't be surprised" if his youngest son arrived in Australia this week, Ed confessed Travis would also "really like to see Singapore," which just so happens to be the next stop for Taylor, who will spend the first two weekends of March playing six shows at National Stadium in the island country.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

7News Australia reported details about Swift and Kelce's private tour around Sydney Zoo.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.