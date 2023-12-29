Travis Kelce Plans to Take Taylor Swift on 'Romantic Getaways' in Europe During Off Days From Her Tour: Source
Travis Kelce is determined to make the European leg of Taylor Swift's tour unforgettable.
According to a source, the athlete has already booked hotel rooms, fancy dinners and other excursions for when he can travel and visit her overseas once the NFL season ends.
"He booked some very nice hotels suites and tables at great restaurants to take her on days off," a source spilled to a news outlet. "He wants to take her on romantic getaways to have her relax and go discover those nice cities and European romantic places together."
The insider claimed the pair will stay at the Four Seasons George V when she's playing in Paris, which comes in at a whopping $6,300 a night.
"He also booked tables and quick day trips to some food and wine tours, as he wants to take her to Italy’s rural side, and spend time with her in the most gorgeous vineyards and beautiful countryside spots," the insider spilled.
The international leg of Swift's tour picks up again in February in Tokyo, which is followed by stops in Australia and Singapore before hitting Europe in May.
As OK! reported, the lovebirds, both 34, are closer than ever after spending Christmas together with the singer's parents, her brother and Kelce's dad.
"Seeing their families together on such a special holiday was the best gift ever for Taylor," a separate source shared. "She's never had this happen before and it made the holiday the most meaningful one for her. Her friends think that this is just more proof that Travis is going to be a Swiftie for life."
"Of course, Travis was bummed that they did not win the game," they added of the Kansas City Chiefs losing on Monday, December 25. "But he is at the point in his career where he does not let this get to him too much and is looking forward to the next game."
Supporting each other's passions is a huge aspect of their relationship, with the "Cruel Summer" crooner having attended eight of his games so far this year.
Meanwhile, Kelce went to one of her concerts before they were dating and flew out to Argentina to watch her perform in November.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” the Grammy winner explained in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year interview. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”
