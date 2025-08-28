COUPLES Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Will Have a Prenup to 'Protect Their Legacies,' Expert Predicts: 'At Their Level, It’s Not About Money' Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will soon solidify a prenup, per an expert. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 28 2025, Published 3:16 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are likely to have an iron-clad prenup in place before tying the knot. According to Julia Rodgers, founder and CEO of Hello Prenup, the couple must take legal action before hitting the altar to ensure their monetary portfolios and property are properly handled. Swift and Kelce, both 35, have an estimated combined net worth of nearly $2 billion, and the division of their assets will likely be discussed sooner rather than later.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift at his home.

"Taylor Swift is one of the savviest women in the world. She doesn’t need anyone to tell her to get a prenup. Of course she’ll have one," Rodgers said. "The real question is what it looks like with Travis. At their level, it’s not about money, it’s about protecting legacies. Taylor will want to preserve her billion-dollar music empire and intellectual property, while Travis will do the same with his NFL career and brand. A prenup simply allows them to put their vows in a legal agreement, respect their individual empires formally, and continue building their love story together."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA An expert believes Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will get a prenup.

According to Rodgers, the "So High School" singer has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million, which includes her music catalog, brand deals and real estate portfolio. Meanwhile, the football star’s suspected $70 million assets stem from his Kansas City Chiefs salary and social media endorsements. "Their prenup should clearly define whether these premarital assets should be considered separate or marital property, along with how any appreciation on those assets and future earnings are handled," Rodgers asserted.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not announced a wedding date yet.

Swift reportedly has $150 million in real estate holdings, while Kelce owns a pricey Kansas City property. "Protecting premarital assets is standard practice," Rodgers said. "A prenup also allows room for shared ventures, like a joint home or business projects, giving them clear financial boundaries while building their life together." A confidentiality clause is particularly key for a celebrity couple like Kelce and Swift, whose wedding will be in the spotlight. "This clause legally prevents either party from publicly sharing private details about the marriage or behind-the-scenes info in the event of a split, including on social media," Rodgers explained.

Travis Kelce Proposes to Taylor Swift