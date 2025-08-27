Who Might Join Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Bridal Party? Selena Gomez, Jason Kelce and More
Jason Kelce
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's potential bridal party could include their family and closest friends!
First on the list would be the Kansas City Chiefs star's brother, Jason Kelce. An avid Tayvis shipper, the football center called his sibling his "best friend on the planet."
"Travis and I have been close for a long time," he told reporters during a golf event in Lake Tahoe in July, per Starcade Media. "Now with the [New Heights] podcast, we talk to each other more than we ever have. We loved each other growing up. We still love each other. Now it's more like peer to peer, whereas growing up, being the older brother, it was a little bit different."
Jason later elaborated, "We're a family that loves each other, we love being around each other, and it's good to sit down and talk once a week."
Kylie Kelce
During a February appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Kylie spilled what she and Taylor have in common.
"We grew up going to the same shore points," she said. "So, her family was like Sea Isle, Stone Harbor. And that's, like, the exact areas that I grew up going to. I've gone to Sea Isle City my whole life."
Following Taylor and Travis' engagement, many began speculating Kylie could be one of the "august" singer's bridesmaids.
Austin Swift
Of course, Taylor's younger brother is likely to be part of the potential nuptial celebration.
Austin Swift often gushes about his sister in interviews, including in a sit-down with Vanity Fair
"She found singing, and I knew from very early on that that was her direction," he said. "She was never going to quit; that was her thing, that was her life. And I was always a little bit, you know, doing this, doing that."
Austin added, "Something I learned myself, and learned through watching her, is respect. You just respect everyone's time, everyone that you're working with. They're all there, it's all their lives, and you need to put the work in to be worth that."
Taylor also paid tribute to her brother when she marked National Siblings Day in 2020. In the post, she declared Austin as one of her "best pals."
Abigail Anderson Berard
Taylor's longtime best friend Abigail Anderson Berard is expected to be part of the couple's celebrations.
The "Cruel Summer" singer met Abigail at Hendersonville High School in Tennessee, where they sat next to each other in English class. Their friendship became so deep that Taylor referenced her in her song "Fifteen" from her 2008 album, Fearless. They also attended the 57th Grammy Awards together.
Abigail could also be one of Taylor's bridesmaids, as the pop star had the same role when she married her first husband, Matt Lucier, in 2017.
Aric Jones
Like Taylor, Travis could also bring one of his childhood friends to their potential bridal party — including Aric Jones.
According to Travis, he met both Aric and Kumar Ferguson when he was "five, six years old," adding, "It's really easy to be yourself when you've got the people you grew up with around all the time."
Although Aric later relocated to Washington, D.C., he has continued to support Travis at NFL games over the years.
Ashley Avignone
As a longtime member of Taylor's inner circle, Ashley Avignone could be counted among the attendants of the potential bridal party. The twosome met through Emma Stone in 2008, and their friendship has blossomed further in the years thereafter.
Patrick Mahomes
Travis' teammate and business partner Patrick Mahomes is highly likely to appear on the guest list of the potential bridal party.
In the third episode of ESPN's Chiefs docuseries The Kingdom, Patrick recalled how he reacted to Travis' romance with Taylor.
"[Travis] told me during the week," he said. "I was one of those like, 'I got to see it, you know? I got to see it until I believe it.'"
Then, in September 2023, Patrick finally saw Taylor cheering for her now-fiancé during a game at Arrowhead Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes could also make an appearance at the potential bridal party for Taylor and Travis.
After becoming fast friends with Taylor, Brittany began spending more time with the "You Belong With Me" singer, including at several Chiefs games.
She also quickly reacted to the pair's engagement, writing, "Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two cry 🤍."
Haim Sisters
Taylor's bridal party would not be complete without the Haim sisters: Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim. After working together in the music industry, the four have boasted their friendship during public outings, including at the 2025 Super Bowl.
Keleigh Teller
From being a Swiftie, Keleigh Teller became one of Taylor's close friends after she attended the songstress' 1989 World Tour. She also worked with Taylor on her music video for "I Bet You Think About Me" and attended events with her over the years.
In January 2024, Keleigh cheered on the Chiefs with Taylor at the AFC Championship Game.
Sabrina Carpenter
After Taylor confirmed her collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter in her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, Swifties speculated the "Manchild" singer could take center stage in Tayvis' bridal party.
Speaking with CBS Sunday Morning, Sabrina said Taylor "is very supportive of me and knows who I am as a person, and is very supportive of that."
Selena Gomez
Taylor and Travis' bridal party would not feel right without Selena Gomez.
The Only Murders in the Building actress, who is engaged to Benny Blanco, has been close friends with Taylor after their respective splits from Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas.
"At that age, [Taylor and I] became best friends [and] bonded over the breakup," Selena said during a recent appearance on the "Therapuss with Jake Shane" podcast. "Then, I don't know, we just stuck around for all the ups and downs that came after … And here we are now 16 years later."
While Selena has not yet reacted to Taylor's engagement, she is expected to have a big year as she is reportedly set to wed Benny in Montecito, Calif., in September. The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer is expected to attend the nuptials.
Zoë Kravitz
Another close friend of Taylor, Zoë Kravitz could also be included in the wedding festivities.
After being friends for a decade, the pair grew close enough that the "Blank Space" singer let Kravitz and her mom, Lisa Bonet, stay in her house during the Los Angeles fires.