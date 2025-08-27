Who Might Join Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Bridal Party? Selena Gomez, Jason Kelce and More

Article continues below advertisement

Jason Kelce

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's potential bridal party could include their family and closest friends! First on the list would be the Kansas City Chiefs star's brother, Jason Kelce. An avid Tayvis shipper, the football center called his sibling his "best friend on the planet." "Travis and I have been close for a long time," he told reporters during a golf event in Lake Tahoe in July, per Starcade Media. "Now with the [New Heights] podcast, we talk to each other more than we ever have. We loved each other growing up. We still love each other. Now it's more like peer to peer, whereas growing up, being the older brother, it was a little bit different." Jason later elaborated, "We're a family that loves each other, we love being around each other, and it's good to sit down and talk once a week."

Kylie Kelce

Source: @kykelce/Instagram Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged after two years of dating.

During a February appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, Kylie spilled what she and Taylor have in common. "We grew up going to the same shore points," she said. "So, her family was like Sea Isle, Stone Harbor. And that's, like, the exact areas that I grew up going to. I've gone to Sea Isle City my whole life." Following Taylor and Travis' engagement, many began speculating Kylie could be one of the "august" singer's bridesmaids.

Austin Swift

Source: MEGA Austin Swift is Taylor Swift's only sibling.

Of course, Taylor's younger brother is likely to be part of the potential nuptial celebration. Austin Swift often gushes about his sister in interviews, including in a sit-down with Vanity Fair "She found singing, and I knew from very early on that that was her direction," he said. "She was never going to quit; that was her thing, that was her life. And I was always a little bit, you know, doing this, doing that." Austin added, "Something I learned myself, and learned through watching her, is respect. You just respect everyone's time, everyone that you're working with. They're all there, it's all their lives, and you need to put the work in to be worth that." Taylor also paid tribute to her brother when she marked National Siblings Day in 2020. In the post, she declared Austin as one of her "best pals."

Abigail Anderson Berard

Source: @abigail_lauren/Instagram Abigail Anderson Berard was the inspiration for Taylor Swift's song 'Fifteen.'

Taylor's longtime best friend Abigail Anderson Berard is expected to be part of the couple's celebrations. The "Cruel Summer" singer met Abigail at Hendersonville High School in Tennessee, where they sat next to each other in English class. Their friendship became so deep that Taylor referenced her in her song "Fifteen" from her 2008 album, Fearless. They also attended the 57th Grammy Awards together. Abigail could also be one of Taylor's bridesmaids, as the pop star had the same role when she married her first husband, Matt Lucier, in 2017.

Aric Jones

Source: @aricjones/Instagram Aric Jones is one of Travis Kelce's hometown friends.

Like Taylor, Travis could also bring one of his childhood friends to their potential bridal party — including Aric Jones. According to Travis, he met both Aric and Kumar Ferguson when he was "five, six years old," adding, "It's really easy to be yourself when you've got the people you grew up with around all the time." Although Aric later relocated to Washington, D.C., he has continued to support Travis at NFL games over the years.

Ashley Avignone

Source: MEGA Ashley Avignone also inspired a song on Taylor Swift's album 'Red.'

As a longtime member of Taylor's inner circle, Ashley Avignone could be counted among the attendants of the potential bridal party. The twosome met through Emma Stone in 2008, and their friendship has blossomed further in the years thereafter.

Patrick Mahomes

Source: MEGA Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes' restaurant, 1587 Prime, is set to open in September.

Travis' teammate and business partner Patrick Mahomes is highly likely to appear on the guest list of the potential bridal party. In the third episode of ESPN's Chiefs docuseries The Kingdom, Patrick recalled how he reacted to Travis' romance with Taylor. "[Travis] told me during the week," he said. "I was one of those like, 'I got to see it, you know? I got to see it until I believe it.'" Then, in September 2023, Patrick finally saw Taylor cheering for her now-fiancé during a game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Brittany Mahomes

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are frequently seen with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

Brittany Mahomes could also make an appearance at the potential bridal party for Taylor and Travis. After becoming fast friends with Taylor, Brittany began spending more time with the "You Belong With Me" singer, including at several Chiefs games. She also quickly reacted to the pair's engagement, writing, "Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two cry 🤍."

Haim Sisters

Source: MEGA The Haim sisters have collaborated with Taylor Swift on several albums.

Taylor's bridal party would not be complete without the Haim sisters: Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim. After working together in the music industry, the four have boasted their friendship during public outings, including at the 2025 Super Bowl.

Keleigh Teller

Source: MEGA Keleigh Teller and Miles Teller have been married since 2019.

From being a Swiftie, Keleigh Teller became one of Taylor's close friends after she attended the songstress' 1989 World Tour. She also worked with Taylor on her music video for "I Bet You Think About Me" and attended events with her over the years. In January 2024, Keleigh cheered on the Chiefs with Taylor at the AFC Championship Game.

Sabrina Carpenter

Source: MEGA Sabrina Carpenter is featured on Taylor Swift's new album.

After Taylor confirmed her collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter in her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, Swifties speculated the "Manchild" singer could take center stage in Tayvis' bridal party. Speaking with CBS Sunday Morning, Sabrina said Taylor "is very supportive of me and knows who I am as a person, and is very supportive of that."

Selena Gomez

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez sparked bachelorette party rumors following her engagement to Benny Blanco.

Taylor and Travis' bridal party would not feel right without Selena Gomez. The Only Murders in the Building actress, who is engaged to Benny Blanco, has been close friends with Taylor after their respective splits from Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas. "At that age, [Taylor and I] became best friends [and] bonded over the breakup," Selena said during a recent appearance on the "Therapuss with Jake Shane" podcast. "Then, I don't know, we just stuck around for all the ups and downs that came after … And here we are now 16 years later." While Selena has not yet reacted to Taylor's engagement, she is expected to have a big year as she is reportedly set to wed Benny in Montecito, Calif., in September. The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer is expected to attend the nuptials.

Zoë Kravitz

Source: MEGA Zoë Kravitz stayed at Taylor Swift's home during the devastating Los Angeles fires.