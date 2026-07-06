Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Guest Reveals Who Caught the Bouquet at Star-Studded Madison Square Garden Ceremony
July 6 2026, Updated 12:38 p.m. ET
One very special guest at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding revealed who caught the coveted flowers during a traditional bouquet toss.
Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Trey Smith, brought his sister, Ashley Smith, to Madison Square Garden on July 3 to celebrate the couple's big day.
Ashley posted a selfie following the celebration, revealing that she had caught the pop singer's flowers. The longstanding tradition is believed to signal who would be next to get married.
"Celebrated an Enchanting Love S(T&T)ory," Ashley wrote on social media. "And somehow…I ended up catching Tay Tay’s bouquet."
"So here’s to believing it’s bringing a lifetime of love, luck and laughter my way," she added. "Congratulations, Taylor & Travis! Cheers to forever T&T!"
Ashley also shared a snap of what appeared to be a tea towel or handkerchief wedding favor with the couple's initials and wedding date embroidered into the delicate white fabric.
"So it's gonna be forever..." was sprawled across the bottom in reference to Swift's song "Blank Space."
Who Attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding?
Travis and Taylor tied the knot in New York City over the weekend after much speculation. The couple was rumored to invite more than 1,000 guests to celebrate their big day.
Their star-studded guest list included Swift's A-list friends Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Adam Scott, Paul Rudd and Lena Dunham.
The ceremony was officiated by Adam Sandler, who advised the couple to "keep kissing."
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Many outlets have reported that Kelce and Swift spent 20 minutes each on their vows, which they wrote themselves.
The celebration reportedly lasted from 5 p.m. until 4 a.m. as their massive crowd of guests reveled in the much-awaited big day.
Swift and Kelce announced their marriage via an official statement and confirmed their nuptials with a jumbotron outside of Madison Square Garden, which read "JUST&T MARRIED."
'It Was Magical'
"The ceremony joined both families together, officiated by their friend, Adam Sandler," read the statement. "Taylor and Travis did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen."
"Austin Swift served as Taylor's Man of Honor," it continued. "Jason Kelce was Travis's Best Man."
No official pictures have been shared of the big day as it's rumored that guests were asked to give up their cell phones to avoid leaks. However, Travis's mother, Donna Kelce, did give fans the tiniest glimpse into the "magical" event.
"I really can’t say a heck of a lot, except it was magical, man," she told Macy's during their annual 4th of July fireworks display and celebration.