Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Guest Reveals Who Caught the Bouquet at Star-Studded Madison Square Garden Ceremony

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One very special guest at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding revealed who caught the coveted flowers during a traditional bouquet toss. Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Trey Smith, brought his sister, Ashley Smith, to Madison Square Garden on July 3 to celebrate the couple's big day. Ashley posted a selfie following the celebration, revealing that she had caught the pop singer's flowers. The longstanding tradition is believed to signal who would be next to get married.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @Iameashleysmith/Instagram Ashley Smith reveals that she caught the wedding bouquet.

"Celebrated an Enchanting Love S(T&T)ory," Ashley wrote on social media. "And somehow…I ended up catching Tay Tay’s bouquet." "So here’s to believing it’s bringing a lifetime of love, luck and laughter my way," she added. "Congratulations, Taylor & Travis! Cheers to forever T&T!" Ashley also shared a snap of what appeared to be a tea towel or handkerchief wedding favor with the couple's initials and wedding date embroidered into the delicate white fabric. "So it's gonna be forever..." was sprawled across the bottom in reference to Swift's song "Blank Space."

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Who Attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding?

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a star-studded wedding guest list — including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss.

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Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce confirmed their nuptials on a New York City billboard.

Many outlets have reported that Kelce and Swift spent 20 minutes each on their vows, which they wrote themselves. The celebration reportedly lasted from 5 p.m. until 4 a.m. as their massive crowd of guests reveled in the much-awaited big day. Swift and Kelce announced their marriage via an official statement and confirmed their nuptials with a jumbotron outside of Madison Square Garden, which read "JUST&T MARRIED."

'It Was Magical'

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enlisted their siblings as their wedding party.