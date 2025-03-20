or
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted on Romantic Dinner Date in NYC After Super Bowl Heartbreak

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

After the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles at the 2025 Super Bowl, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted enjoying a cozy dinner in NYC.

By:

March 20 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are back in the spotlight.

After a rough patch with the Kansas City Chiefs losing to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2025 Super Bowl, the star couple sent fans into a frenzy as they enjoyed a cozy dinner in New York City.

The dynamic duo snuck through the backdoor of the upscale Del Frisco’s Grille in Brookfield Place after laying low since the big football game.

Photo of Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and her man, Travis Kelce, are keeping a low-profile as of late.

Swift looked effortlessly stylish, rocking an oversized light gray blazer and chic burgundy heels. Kelce opted for a more laid-back vibe in a casual button-down shirt left open to reveal a hint of his athletic frame, pairing it with relaxed blue jeans.

With Swift’s arm lovingly looped around Kelce’s elbow, the couple glided into the restaurant, reportedly basking in their private world for several hours.

After a whirlwind 21-month Eras Tour that wrapped up in December 2024 and Kelce taking a breather between NFL seasons, it seems the couple is savoring every moment together without the grind of their high-octane careers.

“After 21 months on the road and a year-and-a-half with Travis, Taylor is ready for this next chapter to begin with the love of her life,” a source revealed to Life & Style in January. “They’ve got a lot to look forward to, and they couldn’t be more excited about it."

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, lost in the 2025 Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift

The Super Bowl loss stung and weighed heavily on Kelce, but Swift stood strong by her man during this trying time. “Taylor is supporting Travis during this difficult time and is just trying to be there for him as much as possible,” an insider told Us Weekly shortly after the game. “The game obviously did not go as planned.”

While they’ve kept things under wraps, videos of their dinner in Utah circulated on social media, reigniting speculation about their relationship status.

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

The stars began dating in 2023.

“Taylor and Travis are taking it easy right now,” an insider revealed of the duo. “They’ve been traveling, spending precious time together and letting the rest of the world go for a bit.”

Photo of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

An insider shared that the pair are taking it easy and laying low.

As Swift and Kelce continue to navigate the highs and lows of fame and fortune, it’s clear that their connection is only growing stronger amidst the chaos.

