OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Travis Kelce
OK LogoNEWS

'No Respect at All!': Travis Kelce Slammed for 'Partying' at a Bar After Tragic Super Bowl Parade Shooting

travis kelce slammed partying selfies bar kansas city parade shooting
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 15 2024, Published 2:54 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Travis Kelce faced backlash after he was photographed at a private party at a bar mere hours after the fatal shooting that took place at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade.

The NFL star was spotted at the Granfalloon Restaurant and Bar in Country Club Plaza on Wednesday, February 14, holding a beer and posing for selfies with police officers.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce slammed partying selfies bar kansas city parade shooting
Source: mega

Travis Kelce was spotted at the Granfalloon Restaurant and Bar in Country Club Plaza on Wednesday, February 14.

As the selfies made rounds on social media, Kelce was slammed by critics who thought he should be doing more to support the victims of the horrible tragedy.

"This guy has NO respect at all!" one user wrote, and another replied, "You would think him and some of his teammates would go to the hospital and say something to the families including the person who died, but nope partying seems to be better for them and him."

A third chimed in, "Can't wait for this guy's 15 minutes to be over."

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce slammed partying selfies bar kansas city parade shooting
Source: mega

Patrick Mahomes was also seen at the bar.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, several others suggested he should use him fame to call for gun reform laws.

"Use the platform your girlfriend and you both have and make change, Travis," one follower suggested. "Otherwise keep your thoughts and prayers to yourself."

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce slammed partying selfies bar kansas city parade shooting
Source: mega

Kelce is currently dating Taylor Swift.

MORE ON:
Travis Kelce
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, two armed individuals fired into a crowd at Union Square in Kansas City, Miss., on Wednesday, February 14, leaving one person dead and at least 22 others injured, including children between the ages of 6 and 15 years old.

"Officers are working to clear Union Station itself. We will release everyone inside the building once that is complete," a statement from local police read at the time.

Article continues below advertisement
travis kelce slammed partying selfies bar kansas city parade shooting
Source: mega

One person was killed and 22 others were reported injured in the tragic shooting.

Article continues below advertisement

"I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today," Kelce wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the shooting. "My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me."

Patrick Mahomes also shared a statement of his own via Instagram. "Praying for Kansas City … 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," he said. "Shooting people is never the answer. Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill also posted words of support to the victims and their families on X.

"Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act," he penned. "Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."

TMZ reported Kelce attended the private party at the bar.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.