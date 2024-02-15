'No Respect at All!': Travis Kelce Slammed for 'Partying' at a Bar After Tragic Super Bowl Parade Shooting
Travis Kelce faced backlash after he was photographed at a private party at a bar mere hours after the fatal shooting that took place at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade.
The NFL star was spotted at the Granfalloon Restaurant and Bar in Country Club Plaza on Wednesday, February 14, holding a beer and posing for selfies with police officers.
As the selfies made rounds on social media, Kelce was slammed by critics who thought he should be doing more to support the victims of the horrible tragedy.
"This guy has NO respect at all!" one user wrote, and another replied, "You would think him and some of his teammates would go to the hospital and say something to the families including the person who died, but nope partying seems to be better for them and him."
A third chimed in, "Can't wait for this guy's 15 minutes to be over."
Meanwhile, several others suggested he should use him fame to call for gun reform laws.
"Use the platform your girlfriend and you both have and make change, Travis," one follower suggested. "Otherwise keep your thoughts and prayers to yourself."
As OK! previously reported, two armed individuals fired into a crowd at Union Square in Kansas City, Miss., on Wednesday, February 14, leaving one person dead and at least 22 others injured, including children between the ages of 6 and 15 years old.
"Officers are working to clear Union Station itself. We will release everyone inside the building once that is complete," a statement from local police read at the time.
"I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today," Kelce wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the shooting. "My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me."
Patrick Mahomes also shared a statement of his own via Instagram. "Praying for Kansas City … 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," he said. "Shooting people is never the answer. Praying for Kansas City & America in general, this is rough."
Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill also posted words of support to the victims and their families on X.
"Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act," he penned. "Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."
TMZ reported Kelce attended the private party at the bar.