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Taylor Swift's Wedding Snub 'Broke' Blake Lively as Gigi Hadid's Attendance Was a 'Brutal Reminder' of 'How Much Things Have Changed,' Source Claims

Taylor Swift , Travis Kelce,Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

'It all feels incredibly unfair,' a source close to Blake Lively said of her and Taylor Swift's rumored rift.

July 17 2026, Published 12:08 p.m. ET

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Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce was the party of the summer, unless you are Blake Lively.

The Gossip Girl alum and her husband Ryan Reynolds were nowhere to be found when Swift and Kelce said "I do" at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

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'She'd Give Anything to Fix This'

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Gigi Hadid,Taylor Swift.
Source: MEGA

A source close to Blake Lively claimed the actress does not think it was 'worth ending a friendship over.'

A source told Closer magazine, "There was all this talk that she might get an invite and, of course, she got her hopes up because she’d give anything to fix this, but – obviously – that didn’t happen."

"To Blake, it all feels incredibly unfair. She accepts that she made a mistake by calling Taylor one of her ‘dragons’ in that text message," the insider continued, "but she doesn’t feel like it was so bad that it was worth ending a friendship of more than a decade over."

Making matters worse, the over 1000 person guest list included the likes of Tom Hanks, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Cara Delevingne, Brad Pitt and Dakota Johnson — just to name a few.

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'Brutal Reminder of How Much Has Changed'

Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively reportedly feels like an 'outsider' after drama surrounding her trial.

"Seeing Gigi, Cara and all the people that Blake used to be so close to celebrating with Taylor without her was a brutal reminder of how much has changed," the source said.

They went on to say, "Ryan's been doing everything he can to keep her spirits up, but it’s just very, very hard — especially because there’s this underlying fear that this is going to haunt her forever. Taylor had so many A-list stars at her wedding, it’s hard not to feel like all of Hollywood is now Team Taylor. It’s really hammered home for her just how much of an outsider she now is."

"Blake did her best to hold her head high throughout all this and act as though it was just any other weekend, but this has been absolutely devastating for her. This has forced her to accept that this chapter of her life really is over," added the source.

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Conflicting Information

Blake Lively,Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Another source claimed the couple was invited to the star-studded wedding.

However, just a few weeks ago, a source told NewsNation the couple was reportedly invited to the ceremony but chose not to go to avoid drawing unwanted attention. Instead, they attended their daughter Betty's horse show in Lake Placid.

"Blake did the right thing and decided not to attend," said the source.

Ryan Reynolds , Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift started to distance herself after being 'dragged into the lawsuit.'

They continued, "It was the right thing to do. Also, it would have been awkward, and Blake and Ryan are trying to keep a low profile right now."

"Taylor was not happy about being dragged into the lawsuit but was more receptive to speaking to Blake as the suit came to a close. Blake was ready to resume their friendship because it really was what caused its demise," the source claimed.

So while it is unclear if Lively and Reynolds were invited to the wedding or not, one thing is for sure: they did not attend.

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