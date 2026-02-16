Every Celebrity Dragged Into the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni Feud: Taylor Swift, Ben Affleck and More
Feb. 16 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
The drama doesn't end with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.
In December 2024, the Gossip Girl alum sued her It Ends With Us costar, accusing him of sexual harassment and "unlawful, retaliatory astroturfing" to ruin her reputation. She is seeking $500 million in damages in the case.
Baldoni responded by filing a $400 million counterclaim in January 2025, but a New York judge dismissed it in June of that year.
With the trial set to begin on May 18, several figures and celebrities have been pulled into the explosive legal clash.
Anna Kendrick and Leighton Meester
Lively's former costars Anna Kendrick and Leighton Meester were mentioned in a "scenario planning document" by Baldoni's crisis management team. The mom-of-four had rumored spats with both actresses.
"Our recommended approach would be to provide reporters who reach out for comment, should it be obvious she's referring to you, with the appropriate background information (listed in Scenario 1) to ensure their stories are balanced and the speculation can be turned to another one of the many people she's had issues working with (Leighton Meester, Anna Kendrick, Ben Affleck, etc.)," the filing read.
The Green Lantern actress worked with Kendrick in A Simple Favor and Another Simple Favor, and with Meester on Gossip Girl.
Anna Wintour
Former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour allegedly sent Lively an email in August 2024 when It Ends With Us premiered.
"Blake that was a very brave and moving film and the rooftop scene is brilliant," she wrote. "Knowing how hard a situation it was for you made me especially proud of you."
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Affleck's name was mentioned in the unsealed January 20 court documents, showing Lively reaching out to him to seek his input on the film adaptation.
"I'm writing with a zero pressure ask. I've just come out the other side (well almost) of the most upsetting experience I've ever had on a movie. The making of doc of this film would be more interesting than the movie could ever be. It's like if Wild Wild Country, Fyre Festival and Going Clear had a baby with The Room … Room also works though," part of Lively's alleged email read.
Lively also expressed her desire to hear Jennifer Lopez's opinion on the project.
Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper's name also emerged in the unsealed court documents, specifically in a text exchange between Lively and an undisclosed recipient.
"She was his safety net all along," Lively said of author Colleen Hoover and Baldoni. "Meanwhile he shut her out and wouldn't include her in anything and told her she had no voice or value yet paraded her around in front of cameras for goodwill and told us all that all his decision he got pushback on were her ideas."
She later shared what happened when Hoover screened her It Ends With Us cut in New York, noting, "Bradley came. He watched it twice. He has been an absolute f------ hero. He has made me feel so good about the cut."
Brandon Sklenar
In a text exchanged between Lively and Brandon Sklenar, the costars spoke about It Ends With Us screening and how Baldoni allegedly emailed Ryan Reynolds' wife about taking some footage from her cut.
"Can't believe he did that," Sklenar replied, "I mean I can."
Elsewhere in the conversation, Lively told Sklenar, "[Baldoni was] always trying to rope everyone into his messiness."
"I'm just so baffled by his lack of foresight especially given his ted talks and podcasts and books," Sklenar responded.
Francis Ford Coppola
On July 27, 2024, Baldoni sent a Variety article about Francis Ford Coppola's alleged inappropriate behavior toward film extras on the set of Megalopolis.
"This is the s--- I'm sure they want to do—unnamed sources, etc," he told PR executive Jennifer Abel, per the filing.
A day prior, Baldoni and It Ends With Us producer Jamey Heath told Sony that Wayfarer, their production studio, would attend its own premiere.
Hailey Bieber
- Blake Lively's Explosive Messages Exposed Amid 'It Ends With Us' Legal Drama With Justin Baldoni
- Justin Baldoni Claims Blake Lively Was 'Setting Me Up for a Trap' by Refusing Body Double in Intimate Scenes: Unsealed Texts
- Justin Baldoni Countersues Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Her Publicist for $400 Million Over 'It Ends With Us' Smear Campaign
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The court documents also included a text exchange from August 2024, which showed Baldoni sending Abel a screenshot of a tweet titled, "Hailey Bieber's history of bullying many women."
"This is what we would need," he said, to which Abel replied, "Yes, I literally just spoke to Melissa [Nathan] about this on the break about what we discussed last night for social and digital. Focus on Reddit, TikTok, IG [Instagram]."
Jameela Jamil
Abel and Jameela Jamil talked about Lively in the unsealed text messages, which were sent amid Lively and Baldoni's legal battle.
"I want to officially incorporate nightmare c--- and demon c--- into my vocabulary; UNBELIEVABLE; She's doing this to herself,'" the PR executive said of Lively.
"She's a suicide bomber at this point," Jamil replied. "I've never seen such a bizarre villain act before."
Jenny Slate
After her alleged on-set issues with Heath emerged, Jenny Slate called Baldoni the "biggest clown" and the "most intense narcissist" in one text.
"[It Ends With Us] has been a really gross and disturbing shoot, and I'm one of many who feel [this] way," she said in one message. "Justin is truly a false ally and I'm unwilling to do anything that promotes the image that he's crafting as a 'male feminist.' Honestly I have no words to describe what a fraud he is."
In a May 2023 conversation amid It Ends With Us production, she told her former agent, "It's like fascinating and also so s-----. Justin and Jamey are truly unfit. I'm not scared or anything, just repulsed and deeply irritated, and I know Blake is experiencing that on a much more serious level. I feel like it's about to get really bad and I'm not sure what Blake's limit is but she's really taken a lot of c--- from them, like crazy s---, and I'm not kidding when I tell you that Justin and Jamey freak me out. Like they tell really weird lies and Justin is astoundingly wrongheaded."
Johnny Depp
When It Ends With Us premiered in August 2024, according to an unsealed filing, Reynolds sent a lengthy message to his manager, Warren Zavala, regarding Baldoni and Heath's alleged response to his wife's complaints.
"This is all spin. I think we let it burn," Zavala wrote, to which Reynolds replied, "How'd that work out for [Johnny] Depp??"
The manager texted, "Not well. Cratered both of them ultimately. That's why he's an egotistical s--- weasel with a god complex."
Matt Damon and Luciana Damon
According to the unsealed exhibits, Reynolds created a group chat with Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana, and asked the couple to review Lively's scenes before the release of It Ends With Us.
The Deadpool actor allegedly called Baldoni a "malignantly vein, sociopathic FAUXminist" who had "almost no sense of boundaries or shame" in the conversation.
"One day, we'll make a movie about the movie. And we can't wait to tell you all about it. The stories are already finding their place in the pantheon of legendary Hollywood Insanity," he added.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift, Lively's longtime friend, was unwillingly drawn into the case when her text messages were included in the documents.
In one text, she called Baldoni a "b----" who's "gotten out of his tiny violin."
"This is so disgusting, and I hate that he's clever about this s---," Swift added.
The partially unsealed text messages also showed Lively asking Swift to endorse a revised version of the It Ends With Us script "even without having read it."
She allegedly replied, "I'll do anything for you !!"
Swift's song "My Tears Ricochet" was used in the trailer of the adaptation.
Travis Kelce
When Lively asked Swift to comment on an edit, she also asked for the feedback of her pal's then-boyfriend (now fiancé), Travis Kelce.
"Please show Trav too! Would love his opinion also," the April 2024 email read.