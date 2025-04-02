'This Is Serious': Teddi Mellencamp Facing 'an Uphill Battle' Amid Cancer Diagnosis, Source Reveals
Teddi Mellencamp is in the midst of battling brain cancer, and an insider spoke with OK! to provide a somber update on where things stand. today.
“The updates people are getting are not good,” a source exclusively shared. “Teddi is doing her best to stay positive and she’s 100 percent a fighter. She’s got a great support system around her chock full of doctors, friends and people who really care about her, but she has tumors that spread to her lungs. This is serious and it’s nothing light in terms of the uphill battle she’s facing.” The insider spilled that “everyone is in her corner and praying for her,” but noted those “close to her” are “really going through it as well,” as they are witnessing one of their loved ones “facing the toughest battle any human can.” “Teddi is doing her best to smile and be brave, but it’s obviously not easy, especially given she has children as well,” they added. “All we can say is keep her in your thoughts and prayers. She needs them for sure.”
As OK! reported, Mellencamp revealed on February 12 she’d been rushed to the hospital a day prior. “For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” she shared on Instagram. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.”
Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.” She explained two of the tumors were due to be removed immediately and others would be dealt with later on via radiation. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum ended up spending 16 days in the hospital before going home.
On March 6, she shared a somber update, explaining, “Update from my scans today: I have 3 more tumors in my brain and 2 tumors on my lungs. These are all a direct result of my melanoma.” Mellencamp noted doctors were hopeful these would be taken out “via immunotherapy.”
In a new interview with Us Weekly, published on April 2, Mellencamp confirmed she is “fighting” for her life and “also for my family’s life and all the people I love.” She sadly discussed her catchphrase on RHOBH whenever her kids were upset, telling them, “Moms always come back,” noting she's not sure how much longer she can keep that promise for. “I have not said that line to them since I’ve been back [from the hospital],” she stated. “They all know that I’m fighting the hardest I possibly can, but I haven’t said [it] because I don’t want to lie to them. And I don’t know.”
Mellencamp explained on June 1 she will find out if she needs to do “another round, if there’s any other surgery [or] if it’s the end.”
She also addressed facing her mortality, adding, “Everybody wants me to be super positive all the time. One of my coping mechanisms is being sarcastic. I’d rather joke about it and have the best possible outcome than be completely in denial and have my heart broken.”