'This Is Serious': Teddi Mellencamp Facing 'an Uphill Battle' Amid Cancer Diagnosis, Source Reveals

On March 6, she shared a somber update, explaining, “Update from my scans today: I have 3 more tumors in my brain and 2 tumors on my lungs. These are all a direct result of my melanoma.” Mellencamp noted doctors were hopeful these would be taken out “via immunotherapy.”

In a new interview with Us Weekly, published on April 2, Mellencamp confirmed she is “fighting” for her life and “also for my family’s life and all the people I love.” She sadly discussed her catchphrase on RHOBH whenever her kids were upset, telling them, “Moms always come back,” noting she's not sure how much longer she can keep that promise for. “I have not said that line to them since I’ve been back [from the hospital],” she stated. “They all know that I’m fighting the hardest I possibly can, but I haven’t said [it] because I don’t want to lie to them. And I don’t know.”